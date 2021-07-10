Black_cats
Bangladesh to work with India to develop infrastructure along border: envoy
United News of Bangladesh. Dhaka | Published: 21:14, Jul 27,2021
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran has hoped that Bangladesh and India would continue to work together to develop infrastructure along the border.
The envoy held a meeting with Indian Land Ports Authority chairman Aditya Mishra in New Delhi on Monday.
Imran shared with Mishra his experience from recent visits to integrated check posts.
He emphasized on maintaining regular communication between the two countries to facilitate the movement of passengers and import-export of goods.
Mishra briefed the high commissioner about the activities of his organization and the operation of the integrated check posts set up in the port area on the Indian side of the Bangladesh land border.
At these integrated check posts, all the concerned departments including immigration, customs and border guards work under one roof.
This facilitates passenger movement and transportation of goods, said Imran.
The Land Port Authority of India is a highly powered coordinating body under the ministry of home affairs.
