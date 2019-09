Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

It would be a temporary arrangement. We cannot keep them there forever.The UN is not helping us much. They are not working to create a conducive environment in Mynamar's Rakhine state. Why don't these UN aid agencies work in Myanmar? They should go to Myanmar, especially to Rakhine state, to create conditions that could help these refugees to go back to their country. The UN is not doing the job that we expect them to do.We'll do it if necessary.It is safe. We have built embankments and beautiful houses there. If we tell Bangladeshi people to go there, they would definitely go there.I think they will move freely.