Bangladesh to stay ahead of India in per capita GDP: IMF

Bangladesh to stay ahead of India in per capita GDP: IMF

Mon Nov 22, 2021


Bangladesh had surpassed India, the subcontinental superpower, in terms of per capita GDP for the first time back in 2020. This year, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Bangladesh will remain ahead of India in terms of GDP per capita for the next 5 years, i.e. till 2026. A report on Bangladesh's economic progress was published in The Daily Star.

Bangladesh to stay ahead of India in per capita GDP: IMF

Bangladesh had surpassed India, the subcontinental superpower, in terms of per capita GDP for the first time back in 2020. This year, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Bangladesh will remain ahead of India in terms of GDP per capita for the next 5 years, i.e. till 2026. A...
