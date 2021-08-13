Bangladesh to sign MoU with China for COVID vaccine co-production on Aug 16

August 14, 2021The government of Bangladesh will sign an MoU for the co-production of the COVID 19 vaccine with China on Monday. Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming are scheduled to attend the MoU signing ceremony in Dhaka.Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen has said that the MoU will be signed between the Chinese company Sinopharm and the local company Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He said Incepta will bring in the material in bulk from China and undertake the bottling, labeling and finishing of the vaccine locally which will make the price relatively cheap, reports the UNB.Earlier, a consignment of 1 million doses of the Sinovac COVID vaccine gifted by China arrived in Bangladesh on Friday. This was the fourth consignment of the Sinovac vaccine from China received by Bangladesh.Bangladesh has fully vaccinated over 5.22 million people with both doses of the COVID 19 vaccine while more than 15.31 million people have received one dose of the vaccine till Thursday, 12 August.