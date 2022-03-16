What's new

Bangladesh to sign currency swap deal with Russia

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,837
-5
11,931
Bangladesh to sign currency swap deal with Russia

TRADE

Abul Kashem
31 January, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2021, 10:29 pm

www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh to sign currency swap deal with Russia

As part of it, the Bangladesh Bank has taken an initiative to enter into a bilateral swap agreement with the Central Bank of Russia.
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

As part of it, the Bangladesh Bank has taken an initiative to enter into a bilateral swap agreement with the Central Bank of Russia.​

Bangladesh to sign currency swap deal with Russia


Bangladesh is preparing to take an alternative route to strengthen its trade ties with Russia, bypassing the US sanctions on the latter.

As part of it, the Bangladesh Bank has taken an initiative to enter into a bilateral swap agreement with the Central Bank of Russia.

The currency swap deal will enable both the countries to exchange their local currencies against any third currency except the US dollar between them. There will be no need for introducing correspondent banking between the two countries for export and import activities.

The proposed swap agreement has been drafted following a team of Bangladesh Bank officials' visit to Russia.

On Sunday, a meeting, chaired by Commerce Secretary Jafar Uddin, decided to form a committee to review the possible impact of the agreement, taking into account the global trade situation and Russia-US relations.

If the agreement is signed, this will be Bangladesh's first currency swap deal with a country.

China, the world's second-largest economy, has also offered to sign a swap agreement with Bangladesh. China has signed bilateral currency swap deals with 11 countries, but results are lacklustre thus far, said Bangladesh Bank officials.

Mohammad Hatem, senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told The Business Standard, "We want the signing of the swap deal with Russia as soon as possible. Our export potential to Russia is higher than in many European countries."

The Russians also have more purchasing power than in many European countries. If the swap deal is signed, it will be possible to increase Bangladesh's exports to one of the world's largest markets several times in a few years, he added.

After Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, the country showed interest in importing fish, vegetables and potatoes from Bangladesh in the light of sanctions from the United States and the European Union.

There is also a considerable demand for Bangladeshi knitwear, medicines, shrimp, and leather goods in the country's market.

In this context, Bangladesh took various initiatives to increase bilateral trade with Russia.
As part of this, Bangladesh has struck an agreement with Russia similar to the Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (Ticfa) signed with the US.

Two years ago, Bangladesh also signed an agreement with the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Commission.

Preparations are also underway to sign an agreement between the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution and the Russian quality control agency named the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology.

Bangladesh cannot introduce direct banking facility with Russian banks because of US sanctions on its various banks and institutions.
Bangladeshi banks have Nostro accounts with US banks. Therefore, if they transact with Russian banks, there is also a risk of facing US sanctions.

Against this backdrop, an initiative has been taken to sign a currency swap agreement with Russia as an alternative transaction method, officials at the Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the Bangladesh Bank said after signing of the swap deal, if any Bangladeshi exporter sends goods to Russia, the Bangladesh Bank will pay the export in taka. The Central Bank of Russia will owe that amount to the Bangladesh Bank.

Similarly, if Bangladesh imports any product from Russia, the Central Bank of Russia will pay the price of that product to its exporter in local currency ruble. The Bangladesh Bank will be indebted that amount to the Central Bank of Russia. Every three months, the central banks of the two countries will adjust the accounts receivable.

Bangladesh imports more from Russia than it exports to. In that case, after deducting export prices from import prices, the Bangladesh Bank will pay the remaining amounts plus interests to the Central Bank of Russia in a third foreign currency every three months, according to the commerce ministry.

In the fiscal 2019-20, Bangladesh's exports to Russia amounted to $487 million. At the same time, imports from Russia were $782 million. Global brands currently doing business in Russia are paying Bangladeshi import prices from Hong Kong and Singapore offices.

Mollah Salehin Siraj, Bangladesh's commercial counsellor in Moscow, in a report last month said there was huge potential for Bangladesh's exports of readymade garments, pharmaceuticals, electronics, fruits and vegetables to the Russian market.

Seeking anonymity, a Bangladesh Bank official told TBS that if the product exchange swap deal is signed with Russia, Bangladesh will not incur any loss. Otherwise, Bangladesh will be the loser because Bangladesh imports almost twice as much as it exports to Russia. For this reason, every three months, Bangladesh has to pay the remaining import prices along with interests.

India's exports and imports of certain products with Iran run under the product swap deal. India is one of the largest buyers of Iranian petroleum. In return, India exports to Iran the goods that the latter needs. If India does not have those products available in the country, it imports them from China and sends them to Iran, he added.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
12,882
0
14,518
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
The main title says of Saudi Arabia and the news is about Russia-BD currency swap. Very perplexed.

India signed a currency swap deal with Russia and now BD is telling the same.

The news is too clumsy for me to understand. But, BD is supposed to buy oil from Russia, same as India will do.

But, will Russia accept BD Taka for the payment? I do not believe so. Russia needs dollars. But, if Russia sells oil and then buy our garments, potatoes and others, it may be almost like a barter trade.

Anyway, i am not very clear what really is going on.
 
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,837
-5
11,931
Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow suggests barter trade amid SWIFT ban

TRADE

Abul Kashem
17 March, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 11:26 pm

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Infograph: TBS

A man in Springfield, Missouri of the United States exchanged a carton of eggs for two double rolls of toilet paper in March in 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19 that forced people to stay indoors, kept stores shut and broke supply chains. The barter trade of the middle age got a new life during that unprecedented period in the US.

That was a pandemic time call. Exactly after two years, it is March again and it is now wartime that challenged global supply chains in different ways and brought barter trade to the fore as an option not person-to-person, but state-to-state.

Such a proposal has just come from Bangladesh's embassy in Moscow.

In a report to the commerce ministry on 14 March, the embassy has suggested that the government export medicines and potatoes to Russia in exchange for importing food grains, such as wheat, fertilisers and edible oil through government-to-government bartering or currency swap by avoiding Russia's removal from SWIFT, an international payment system.

It also advised the government of continuing export-import activities privately in Chinese currency by using Bangladesh's corresponding accounts with Chinese banks if the sanctions on Russia continue, especially its exclusion from SWIFT, according to the report.


"Several banks in Bangladesh may have corresponding accounts in Chinese currency with Chinese banks, which may be used to facilitate export proceedings to Russia. China would be the more convenient choice having land connections with Russia," said Molla Saleheen Shiraj, commercial counsellor of Bangladesh in Moscow.

But it is only possible between exporters and importers who have been in business for a long term and have that confidence. It is very difficult for new and small exporters, he added.


Some of the potential ways suggested by Bangladesh's trade diplomat go in line with some other countries that are exploring channels for trade and financial transactions with Russia, which has been under a barrage of sanctions from the West since its attack on Ukraine. Moscow's allies in the BRICS group – Brazil, India and China – may consider a parallel financial system as the US and Europe have dropped big Russian banks from the main global payments system SWIFT, reports Reuters.


Chinese businesses and banks are increasingly settling transactions with Russia in yuan.

India is moving with its plan to get Russian banks and companies to open rupee accounts for trade settlement as part of a barter system.


"Barter transactions may be possible for food grains and edible oil from Russia and potatoes and medicines from Bangladesh," the Moscow-based commercial counsellor said in his letter to the commerce secretary, stating that 30% of India's $10 billion bilateral trade with Russia were settled in their national currencies – rupee and rouble – under state-to-state arrangements for defence and energy procurement.

"But other imports through private importers to Bangladesh will be hindered significantly," Molla Saleheen Shiraj pointed out. Bangladesh exports to Russia amounted to $665 million in the fiscal 2020-21, while imports totalled $482 million.

In the last seven (July-January) months of FY22, Bangladesh's exports to Russia amounted to $459 million, which was 43.28% higher than in the same period of FY21.

Bangladesh mainly imports wheat, fertilisers, edible oil, chemicals, and machineries from Russia. Wheat and fertilisers are often imported on a government-to-government basis and this procurement may be done in alternative ways – currency swap or barter amid the SWIFT ban, the Bangladesh embassy said.

Barter transactions may be possible for food grains and edible oil from Russia while potatoes and medicines from Bangladesh. But other imports through private importers to Bangladesh will be hindered significantly, it pointed out.

Bangladesh's main exportable items are RMG, shrimps, agri products, tobacco, jute and jute goods, leather and leather goods, footwear, light engineering, while its imports include wheat, machinery, metal and metal products, chemicals, minerals products, fertilisers, and edible oil.

The report said if the sanctions remain in force for a long period of time there are possibilities of hyper-inflation and economic turmoil, which will have a deep impact on bilateral trade with Bangladesh. Exports from Bangladesh are likely to fall drastically this time because of the SWIFT ban.

Only those RMG exporters who export to Russia through third countries, such as Turkey, Poland, Germany, Hong Kong, may get payments from export proceedings this time but they will be unlikely to continue exporting to the country, it added.

The same condition is applicable for other Bangladeshi major export items, such as jute, shrimp and tobacco.

A window of opportunities

The Bangladesh embassy said there could be some opportunities when Russia feels isolated from the West and likely to strengthen business ties with other regions, which it does not consider unfriendly. At the same time, Moscow will also want to open alternative sources for various products to the Russian market.

Bangladesh can seize the moment and proceed with its interest tactfully so that it can gain some additional mileage without annoying the western countries. The ultimate goal would be to have a signing free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union led by Russia, it added.

"It seems that it takes time to sign an FTA under normal circumstances but now is the time for us to push it forward," the commercial counsellor added.

High potential for pharmaceuticals

Since generic drugs hold the largest market share, 64% in the Russian market, Bangladesh has a high potential to capture the market. It is also expected that regional markets outside Moscow and big cities are of high potential, considering cheaper prices Bangladesh may offer.

The embassy said medicines can be bartered against food grains, fertilisers from Russia under G2G basis, which will ensure faster market access.

www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow suggests barter trade amid SWIFT ban

A man in Springfield, Missouri of the United States exchanged a carton of eggs for two double rolls of toilet paper in March in 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19 that forced people to stay indoors, kept stores shut and broke supply chains. The barter trade of the middle age got a new life...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh to sign currency swap deal with Russia
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh Pledges to do Business with Russia despite Intl Sanctions over Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
239
bluesky
B
B
Sri Lanka set to get another $100m from Bangladesh under swap arrangement
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
F-6 enthusiast
Bangladesh signs satellite agreement with Russia
Replies
3
Views
370
Bilal9
Bilal9
F-6 enthusiast
Bangladesh renews Sri Lanka forex loan by three months
Replies
9
Views
566
Norwegian
Norwegian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom