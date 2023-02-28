Bangladesh to send 1,129 members of armed forces to Qatar​

The cabinet approves the draft of a deal with the Middle Eastern country​

Bangladesh troops march during Victory Day parade in Dhaka on Dec 16, 2022.Staff Correspondentbdnews24.comPublished : 27 Feb 2023, 09:17 PMUpdated : 27 Feb 2023, 09:17 PMThe cabinet has approved the draft of a deal to send 1,129 members of the armed forces to Qatar on deputation.The deal will be automatically renewed after the end of its five-year tenure, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said after a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday.The armed forces of the two countries will sign the final deal.Mahbub said Bangladesh also has a similar deal with Kuwait under which 5,000 members of the armed forces are working in the Middle Eastern nation.