Homo Sapiens
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 3, 2015
- 9,235
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bangladesh to send 1,129 members of armed forces to Qatar
The cabinet approves the draft of a deal with the Middle Eastern country
Bangladesh troops march during Victory Day parade in Dhaka on Dec 16, 2022.
Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
Published : 27 Feb 2023, 09:17 PM
Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 09:17 PM
The cabinet has approved the draft of a deal to send 1,129 members of the armed forces to Qatar on deputation.
The deal will be automatically renewed after the end of its five-year tenure, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said after a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday.
The armed forces of the two countries will sign the final deal.
Mahbub said Bangladesh also has a similar deal with Kuwait under which 5,000 members of the armed forces are working in the Middle Eastern nation.