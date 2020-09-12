Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 5,964
- -5
Bangladesh to see 6.8pc growth this year: ADB
ECONOMY
TBS Report
15 September, 2020, 10:10 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2020, 11:13 am
The report also forecasts 0.7 percent negative growth for the economies across developing Asia, the first negative economic growth since the early 1960s
Photo: Collected
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
Photo: Collected
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has predicted a 6.8 percent growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in Bangladesh for the current fiscal year (FY-21).
The government set a target to achieve 8.2 percent of growth, and the projection of the ADB is 1.4 percentage points lower than the budgetary target of the government.
The ADB identified the projected growth as a reflection of gradual recovery, supported by a strong manufacturing base and strengthening of development in export destinations.
The forecast has come from an update of the ADB's flagship report titled "Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020," published on September 15 from the head office of the ADB.
'Developing Asia' to shrink for first time in nearly six decades: ADB
The report also forecasts 0.7 percent negative growth for the economies across developing Asia, the first negative economic growth since the early 1960s.
The report projected a 6.8 percent growth in the next year, as the region starts to emerge from the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The report projected 1.8 percent growth for the economy of China in this year and 9 percent negative growth for India.
China will recover with 7.7 percent growth in the next year while India will recover with 8 percent growth.
The report expected the rate of inflation to moderate to 5.5 in Bangladesh and the current account deficit to narrow to 1.1 percent of GDP in the current fiscal.
Prudent macroeconomic management and speedy implementation of the government stimulus measures are key imperatives to ensure the projected recovery, said the report.
The ADB identified a prolonged pandemic in Bangladesh or its export destinations as significant challenges for the growth projection.
"Bangladesh's economy has started recovering from the pandemic. Despite significant pressure on the health and pandemic management systems, the government has managed the economy well with appropriate economic stimulus and social protection measures, ensuring basic services and commodities for the poor and vulnerable," said Manmohan Parkash, ADB country director in Bangladesh.
He also added that recent economic performance in exports and remittances, and the government's macroeconomic management, including securing foreign funds for economic stimulus and social protection, have made this recovery feasible.
"We are encouraged by the increase in exports and remittances, and hope the recovery will be sustained, which will help in achieving the projected growth rate," said the country director.
"Early access to vaccine and continued emphasis on health pandemic management can help sustain this recovery," he added. "This crisis is an opportunity to undertake further reforms in resource mobilization, export diversification, employment generation, skills development, as well as social protection, and ADB is working with the government in these areas to provide further support."
The report also said the government's fiscal and monetary stimulus measures are expected to boost public and private investment in the current fiscal year.
The central bank's expansionary and accommodative monetary policy is expected to aid the projected growth while keeping inflation contained. Vital remittances will stimulate private consumption.
The South Asia subregion is expected to shrink by 6.8 percent in 2020 due to the negative growth of the Indian economy, and the area is also expected to rebound by 7.1 percent in 2021, said the report.
ECONOMY
TBS Report
15 September, 2020, 10:10 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2020, 11:13 am
The report also forecasts 0.7 percent negative growth for the economies across developing Asia, the first negative economic growth since the early 1960s
Photo: Collected
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
Photo: Collected
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has predicted a 6.8 percent growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in Bangladesh for the current fiscal year (FY-21).
The government set a target to achieve 8.2 percent of growth, and the projection of the ADB is 1.4 percentage points lower than the budgetary target of the government.
The ADB identified the projected growth as a reflection of gradual recovery, supported by a strong manufacturing base and strengthening of development in export destinations.
The forecast has come from an update of the ADB's flagship report titled "Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020," published on September 15 from the head office of the ADB.
'Developing Asia' to shrink for first time in nearly six decades: ADB
The report also forecasts 0.7 percent negative growth for the economies across developing Asia, the first negative economic growth since the early 1960s.
The report projected a 6.8 percent growth in the next year, as the region starts to emerge from the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The report projected 1.8 percent growth for the economy of China in this year and 9 percent negative growth for India.
China will recover with 7.7 percent growth in the next year while India will recover with 8 percent growth.
The report expected the rate of inflation to moderate to 5.5 in Bangladesh and the current account deficit to narrow to 1.1 percent of GDP in the current fiscal.
Prudent macroeconomic management and speedy implementation of the government stimulus measures are key imperatives to ensure the projected recovery, said the report.
The ADB identified a prolonged pandemic in Bangladesh or its export destinations as significant challenges for the growth projection.
"Bangladesh's economy has started recovering from the pandemic. Despite significant pressure on the health and pandemic management systems, the government has managed the economy well with appropriate economic stimulus and social protection measures, ensuring basic services and commodities for the poor and vulnerable," said Manmohan Parkash, ADB country director in Bangladesh.
He also added that recent economic performance in exports and remittances, and the government's macroeconomic management, including securing foreign funds for economic stimulus and social protection, have made this recovery feasible.
"We are encouraged by the increase in exports and remittances, and hope the recovery will be sustained, which will help in achieving the projected growth rate," said the country director.
"Early access to vaccine and continued emphasis on health pandemic management can help sustain this recovery," he added. "This crisis is an opportunity to undertake further reforms in resource mobilization, export diversification, employment generation, skills development, as well as social protection, and ADB is working with the government in these areas to provide further support."
The report also said the government's fiscal and monetary stimulus measures are expected to boost public and private investment in the current fiscal year.
The central bank's expansionary and accommodative monetary policy is expected to aid the projected growth while keeping inflation contained. Vital remittances will stimulate private consumption.
The South Asia subregion is expected to shrink by 6.8 percent in 2020 due to the negative growth of the Indian economy, and the area is also expected to rebound by 7.1 percent in 2021, said the report.