Bangladesh to roll out plan to tackle price hike, supply crunch.

May 13, 2022
Bangladesh to roll out plan to tackle price hike, supply crunch.

————

Another master stroke is required.

Needs to be as good as the Covid plan.

BD did excellently during covid.

Suggestions for this crisis:


1. Subsidise essentials

2. Severely curve luxury imports. Lot of it is needed for foreigners e.g. 5 star hotels etc so cannot ban completely

3. Look to slow down non essential projects

4. Big incentives for remittances

5. War against the hundi market. A creation by ancient Indians. A plague on society!
 

