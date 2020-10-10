Bangladesh to receive RQ-12B Wasp UASs

Bangladesh is set to field the AeroVironment RQ-12B All Environment (AE) Wasp small unmanned aircraft system (SUAS), with a sources sought notification issued by the US Army on 8 October.
The request for information (RFI) is for an undisclosed number of systems for the intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) SUAS, comprising hand-launched air vehicles and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) payloads, as well as ground control stations (GCSs) and an initial spares package. AeroVironment characterises a Wasp AE system as consisting of two air vehicles and a GCS.
As noted by the US Army, the RFI does not constitute a formal requirement at this stage, with a decision as to the type of contract and competition set to follow from an analysis of the responses. The RFI did not disclose an estimated contract value or a potential delivery timeline.
According to Janes All the World's Aircraft: Unmanned , the Wasp AE is a micro UAS that incorporates special design considerations to facilitate maritime and land operations. The air vehicle is 0.76 m long, has a wingspan of 1.02 m, and is powered by a single low-acoustic electric motor, while the payload comprises a Mantis i22 AE EO/IR sensor. Guidance and control features include an autopilot that incorporates a digital datalink, autonomous functionality, and use of the GCS that is used with the Puma AE, Raven B, and Wasp III UAVs.
Design and features of Wasp AE micro aerial vehicle
The rugged and portable UAV is designed for use on ground and water, making it ideal for both land and maritime operations. It offers 20% more flight duration than its predecessor. The Wasp AE utilises spares common to AeroVironment’s other UAVs.
The small UAS has a weight of 1.3kg, length of 76cm and wing span of 102cm.
Wasp AE payload
The Wasp AE integrates Mantis i22 AE miniature gimballed payload. The payload weighs 270gm and has a ball diameter of 2.5in. It integrates both colour and infrared cameras in a single sensor package.
The aerodynamic, modular gimbal houses pan- and tilt-stabilised, electro-optical (EO) daylight 5MP camera and a thermal infrared (IR) 640 x 480 camera. The high-resolution cameras transmit superior imagery in high wind conditions.
Navigation
The Wasp AE is equipped with modern avionics and accurate GPS navigation allowing operation in either manual or pre-programme mode. The UAS has remote launch capability and can also be hand-launched in limited spaces. RQ-1 Predator is a long-endurance, medium-altitude unmanned aircraft system for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
The UAV is recovered using deep-stall landing method in confined areas on surface or water. The integrated landing camera aboard the Wasp AE provides the operators with superior situational awareness during landing.
Power plant
The power plant of the Wasp AE is equipped with an electric motor powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The low-acoustic propulsion system avoids detection by hostile forces.
Ground control station
The UAV is controlled by a combat-tested ground control system (GCS). The common GCS interfaces with other tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, including Puma, Raven and Shrike VTOL, minimising the training requirements and saving the time and costs involved in the maintenance and operation.
The customised autopilot on the UAV integrates a digital data link (DDL), which is interoperable with the GCS of AeroVironment’s other tactical ISR UAVs. The Wasp AE can transmit encrypted communication, voice, video, text and data from a line-of-sight (LOS) range of up to 5km. The DDL aboard the vehicle ensures the relay of data beyond 5km range.
Wasp AE performance
The Wasp AE has a cruise speed of 20k and a dash speed of 45k. It can fly at an altitude of 500ft above ground level (AGL). The flight endurance of the UAS is 50min.
Wasp AE is an all-environment tactical unmanned aircraft system. With special design considerations for maritime and land operations, Wasp AE delivers exceptional features of superior imagery, increased endurance and ease of use that is inherent in all AeroVironment unmanned aircraft solutions.
