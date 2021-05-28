What's new

Bangladesh to receive 100,000 Pfizer vaccines Sunday

A flight of Qatar Airlines carrying a consignment of 1,00,620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Dhaka on Sunday.
Bangladesh to receive 100,000 Pfizer vaccines Sunday
Published: 28 May 2021, 01:33

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken 31 October 2020Reuters
A flight of Qatar Airlines carrying a consignment of 1,00,620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Dhaka on Sunday.
A press release issued by the health and family welfare ministry confirmed it on Thursday.
Earlier today, Bangladesh approved the emergency use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the country.
The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) issued a press release in this regard.
Recently two other vaccines, Sputnik-V produced by Generium Joint Stock Company of Russia, and Sinopharm produced by Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd of China got approval of DGDA for emergency use in Bangladesh.
 
