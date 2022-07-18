What's new

Bangladesh to provide another 26,000 houses to poor families

Bangladesh to provide another 26,000 houses to poor families

Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2022 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 03:03 PM BdST

Thousands of families will finally have a place to live as the government is set to distribute around 26,000 more houses under the Ashrayan Project, which builds houses for the landless and homeless.​


On Jul 21, 26,229 houses will be handed over to the needy while another 8,667 houses are under construction, Ahmad Kaikaus, the principal secretary to the prime minister, said at a media briefing on Monday.

A bird's eye view of the Ashrayan-2 project at Raninagar Upazila's Garbari Village in Rajshahi. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman


The government set a target of building 185,129 houses in three phases in the fiscal year 2021-22. So far, over Tk 40.28 billion has been allocated for the project, according to Kaikaus.

To celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his daughter Hasina took on the Ashrayan initiative to provide poor families with homes and land around the country.

Families were provided with tin-roofed houses with a kitchen and a toilet along with two decimals of land for rearing poultry and farming vegetables.


