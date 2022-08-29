What's new

Bangladesh to protest 'strongly' against shells fired from Myanmar

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen briefing the media after a meeting with his visiting Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel on Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020.


Bangladesh

Bangladesh to protest 'strongly' against shells fired from Myanmar​


ByStaff Correspondent

28th Aug, 2022 at 9:17 PM

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said Dhaka will lodge a “strong” protest against shells fired from Myanmar into Bangladesh.

“Usually we lodge a protest against such incidents. It’s a normal thing. We received reports of similar incidents some days ago,” he said after two mortar shells landed at Tumbru border of Ghumdhum in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari on Sunday.

“Now we will lodge a strong protest again so that nothing like this happens inside Bangladesh,” he told reporters.

Police said the shells fell close to a mosque half a kilometre from the border.

Authorities believe the shells were fired during a confrontation between the Myanmar Border Police and a rebel group.

The shells caused no damage or casualties, but spread panic among residents who have been hearing sounds of gunfights for two weeks from the other side of the border.

