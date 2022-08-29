Bangladesh to protest 'strongly' against shells fired from Myanmar​

BangladeshByStaff Correspondent28th Aug, 2022 at 9:17 PMForeign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said Dhaka will lodge a “strong” protest against shells fired from Myanmar into Bangladesh.“Usually we lodge a protest against such incidents. It’s a normal thing. We received reports of similar incidents some days ago,” he said after two mortar shells landed at Tumbru border of Ghumdhum in Bandarban’s Naikkhyangchhari on Sunday.“Now we will lodge a strong protest again so that nothing like this happens inside Bangladesh,” he told reporters.Police said the shells fell close to a mosque half a kilometre from the border.Authorities believe the shells were fired during a confrontation between the Myanmar Border Police and a rebel group.The shells caused no damage or casualties, but spread panic among residents who have been hearing sounds of gunfights for two weeks from the other side of the border.