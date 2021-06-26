Bangladesh to procure 3.36 million MMBtu LNG from US

Published at 06:29 pm June 26th, 2021

Bangladesh to procure 3.36 million MMBtu LNG from US The approval came from the 23rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase

File photo of the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) which reached Moheshkhali on August 26 Focus BanglaThe approval came from the 23rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government PurchaseBangladesh is set to procure 3.36 million MMBtu of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Excelerate Energy LP of America with around Tk448.17 crore to meet the growing demand for energy.The approval came from the 23rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year, held virtually on Saturday with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that Petrobangla the unit price per MMBtu of LNG would total $13.42.The day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 16 proposals, Arefin added.Out of the approved proposals, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is set to procure seven tugboats from Dockyard and Engineering Works operated by Bangladesh Navy under the direct procurement method (DPM) with around Tk97 crore.The meeting approved a proposal for appointing the joint venture of Northwest Hydraulic Consultants of Canada, Inros Lackner SE of Germany, Haskoning DHV of Netherlands, in association with local CEGIS, DDC, SPMC, and KMC with around Tk46.30 crore as consultants for conducting feasibility and framing detailed design under the Coastal Embankment Improvement Project Phase-1 (CEIP-1).Prior to the CCGP meeting, the 19th meeting on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was virtually held on the same day with the finance minister in the chair.The meeting approved a proposal in principle to reduce the timeframe for submitting tender bids to 15 days from 42 days from the publication date of advertisements in the newspapers as the government would procure 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia under the DPM method.Another 300,000 tonnes of wheat will be procured under open tender method.