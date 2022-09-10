What's new

Bangladesh to observe state mourning for 3 days in memory of Queen Elizabeth

ELITE MEMBER
Bangladesh to observe state mourning for 3 days in memory of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and its figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96 on Thursday

The powers of the UK monarchy

The British monarch is mainly a ceremonial figurehead and is generally expected not to intervene in political matters
The rear window of a cab with the image of Queen Elizabeth on it, is pictured parked near the Buckingham Palace as people gather after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, in London, Britain on September 8, 2022 Reuters

Tribune Desk
September 9, 2022 1:15 AM

Bangladesh will observe state mourning from Friday to Sunday in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The prime minister’s press wing confirmed the matter.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96 on Thursday.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.

News that the queen's health was deteriorating emerged shortly after midday on Thursday when her doctors said she was under medical supervision, prompting her family to rush to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral.

The queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

Her last public engagement came only on Tuesday, when she appointed Liz Truss prime minister - her 15th premier.

At her palaces and at government buildings across London, flags were lowered to half-mast.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25.
 
ELITE MEMBER
Bangladesh Prime minister mourns death of queen Elizabeth-II

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 13:54, Sep 09,2022


180600_18.jpg

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Queen Elizabeth-II.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and grief at the death of the Queen Elizabeth-II.

She wrote a letter on Thursday to convey condolence to her UK counterpart Elizabeth Truss, said a PMO press release on Friday.

The Bangladesh PM wrote, ‘I, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my behalf, convey to you the most profound shock and grief, and through you, our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of the United Kingdom at the sudden passing away of the queen Elizabeth II.’

‘Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved Royal family members and the mourning people of the United Kingdom as we pray for the eternal peace and salvation of Her Majesty’s departed soul,’ said Hasina.

She mentioned that the queen was not only the pillar and strength of the 2.5 billion Commonwealth people but also an epitome of grace, dignity, wisdom, and service. She wrote, ‘As the most legendary and longest reigning Monarch in the world’s contemporary history, Her Majesty set the highest standards of duty, service, and sacrifice and left an unmatchable legacy of dedication to her countless people around the world.’

The Bangladesh PM reinforced that the queen would remain a tremendous source of inspiration, courage, and strength for our nationals, who will be recalled with great reverence for her two historic royal visits to the home of the Bengali people.

She said, ‘The memoirs between Her Majesty and our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the UK and two Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings in Ottawa and Kingston will remain everlasting. I greatly admire our last personal interactions at the 2018 CHOGM in London.’

She mentioned that the queen’s most passionate message of felicitation extended to the people of Bangladesh on the Golden Jubilee of our independence — ‘We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as fifty years ago’ — shall be carried forward heart to heart over and over again while nourishing the relations between the two Commonwealth Nations.

‘With her saddest demise, the people of Bangladesh and I, personally, have not only lost a trusted friend but also a true guardian,’ she added.

Sheikh Hasina offered her prayers for bequeathing courage and fortitude to the members of the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom, the realms, and the Commonwealth to withstand this irreparable loss.

Bangladesh Prime minister mourns death of queen Elizabeth-II

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and grief at the death of the Queen Elizabeth-II...
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Bangladesh

BANGLADESH

UNB
09 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 12:45 pm

jwzrbrwppisevpk4ph5ohftumcs900kxmblvnist.jpg

Photo: UNB
Britain's now-late Queen Elizabeth II visited Bangladesh on November 14, 1983. Prior to that, in 1961, she came to Dhaka, which was then the capital of east Pakistan.

In November 1983, the queen accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, attended a low-key ceremony led by the country's then military president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, as reported by UPI.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband were taken by a motorcade to the State Guest House where they last stayed in 1961.

The royal couple stayed in Bangladesh from November 14 to 17, 1983, before leaving for New Delhi, India, where the queen opened the Commonwealth Summit.

The then military government of Bangladesh had spent $2 million on giving Dhaka a facelift for the queen's visit despite World Bank calling Bangladesh the third poorest country in the world back then.

Colourful posters of Queen Elizabeth II, banners reading "Long live Bangladesh-United Kingdom friendship" and Union Jack flags lined the 18-mile route from the airport.

Among the highlights of Queen Elizabeth's Bangladesh trip was a visit to the National Memorial, where she laid a wreath to honour those martyred during the Liberation War of 1971.

The queen travelled by train to visit a "model village" – 35 miles south of the capital Dhaka – and watched how rice is turned into "muri", handicrafts, including quilts and pottery.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Save the Children centre in Dhaka and met beneficiaries. Bangladesh Railway presented Her Majesty a wooden plaque with metal relief and a scrolling leaf border.

When Queen Elizabeth II came to Bangladesh

Britain's now-late Queen Elizabeth II visited Bangladesh on November 14, 1983.
SENIOR MEMBER
lol why ?
What a fking joke slave mentality, maybe the next Churchill will Starve Bengal again, and these clowns will observe days again for their former masters.
Things need to be put into perspective.

The mourning here is not out of respect for the system of Monarchy or colonialism but for Elizabeth II specifically.
She did not decide to colonise any land but oversaw rapid decolonisation. The remaining colonies are self-governed and colonies at will.
She did not declare one single war.
She chose to visit ex-colonies throughout the world at will and carried out philanthropic activities worth billions of dollars.

You lot should be grateful to Bengalis (BD + WB) for lighting the sparks of the independence movement against British rule instead of daring to call us slaves. Most Indian and Pakistani ethnicities have historically been subservient to foreign occupation. Without Bengalis kicking asses you would still be colonies today.

Good to see Bangladesh government remains in its senses on this occassion.
 
ELITE MEMBER
BananaRepublicUK said:
Queen was a non controversial figure.

Never goaded ethnic minorities ever.

Unlike prominent politicians and royals from other countries.

She is unique because she reigned for so long and was dignified.
Yes but why is BD observing any days of state mourning for the Queen of another country?

BD is a republic and so there is no constitutional link with UK politically.

This is just pathetic and it is probably due to some trade and economic favours that AL hopes to get from UK.

As a BD'shi I have to say that this pathetic and undignified.
 

