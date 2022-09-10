Bangladesh to observe state mourning for 3 days in memory of Queen Elizabeth​

Bangladesh Prime minister mourns death of queen Elizabeth-IIUnited News of Bangladesh . Dhaka
| Published: 13:54, Sep 09,2022
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Queen Elizabeth-II.
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and grief at the death of the Queen Elizabeth-II.
She wrote a letter on Thursday to convey condolence to her UK counterpart Elizabeth Truss, said a PMO press release on Friday.
The Bangladesh PM wrote, ‘I, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my behalf, convey to you the most profound shock and grief, and through you, our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of the United Kingdom at the sudden passing away of the queen Elizabeth II.’
‘Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved Royal family members and the mourning people of the United Kingdom as we pray for the eternal peace and salvation of Her Majesty’s departed soul,’ said Hasina.
She mentioned that the queen was not only the pillar and strength of the 2.5 billion Commonwealth people but also an epitome of grace, dignity, wisdom, and service. She wrote, ‘As the most legendary and longest reigning Monarch in the world’s contemporary history, Her Majesty set the highest standards of duty, service, and sacrifice and left an unmatchable legacy of dedication to her countless people around the world.’
The Bangladesh PM reinforced that the queen would remain a tremendous source of inspiration, courage, and strength for our nationals, who will be recalled with great reverence for her two historic royal visits to the home of the Bengali people.
She said, ‘The memoirs between Her Majesty and our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the UK and two Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings in Ottawa and Kingston will remain everlasting. I greatly admire our last personal interactions at the 2018 CHOGM in London.’
She mentioned that the queen’s most passionate message of felicitation extended to the people of Bangladesh on the Golden Jubilee of our independence — ‘We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as fifty years ago’ — shall be carried forward heart to heart over and over again while nourishing the relations between the two Commonwealth Nations.
‘With her saddest demise, the people of Bangladesh and I, personally, have not only lost a trusted friend but also a true guardian,’ she added.
Sheikh Hasina offered her prayers for bequeathing courage and fortitude to the members of the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom, the realms, and the Commonwealth to withstand this irreparable loss.
When Queen Elizabeth II came to BangladeshUNB
09 September, 2022, 12:45 pm
Britain's now-late Queen Elizabeth II visited Bangladesh on November 14, 1983. Prior to that, in 1961, she came to Dhaka, which was then the capital of east Pakistan.
In November 1983, the queen accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, attended a low-key ceremony led by the country's then military president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, as reported by UPI.
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband were taken by a motorcade to the State Guest House where they last stayed in 1961.
The royal couple stayed in Bangladesh from November 14 to 17, 1983, before leaving for New Delhi, India, where the queen opened the Commonwealth Summit.
The then military government of Bangladesh had spent $2 million on giving Dhaka a facelift for the queen's visit despite World Bank calling Bangladesh the third poorest country in the world back then.
Colourful posters of Queen Elizabeth II, banners reading "Long live Bangladesh-United Kingdom friendship" and Union Jack flags lined the 18-mile route from the airport.
Among the highlights of Queen Elizabeth's Bangladesh trip was a visit to the National Memorial, where she laid a wreath to honour those martyred during the Liberation War of 1971.
The queen travelled by train to visit a "model village" – 35 miles south of the capital Dhaka – and watched how rice is turned into "muri", handicrafts, including quilts and pottery.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Save the Children centre in Dhaka and met beneficiaries. Bangladesh Railway presented Her Majesty a wooden plaque with metal relief and a scrolling leaf border.
Britain's now-late Queen Elizabeth II visited Bangladesh on November 14, 1983.
