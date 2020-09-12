Bangladesh to host 6-day DG-level meeting between border forces BGB, BSF

Petrapole port suspends trade protesting 'harassment by BSF' Trade at Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint remained suspended all day on Sunday as Petrapole port halted operation protesting different ‘harassments’ by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Trade at Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint remained suspended all day on Sunday as Petrapole port halted operation protesting different ‘harassments’ by the Border Security Force (BSF).The suspension caused long tailbacks of goods laden trucks on the both ends of the checkpoint, reports UNB.BSF also spent excessive time in checking trucks at the ports triggering extra hazards on the traders, the traders said.