Bangladesh to honour 380 Indian soldiers martyred during Liberation War

Published at 05:34 pm December 6th, 2019

File photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka TribuneForeign minister said the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and India will further strengthen in the coming days Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh will soon honour over 380 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1971 Liberation War.“The Bangladesh government has taken all-out preparation to honour 380 Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the country’s 1971 Liberation War. They will be honoured soon,” he said at a discussion in Dhaka on Friday.The foreign minister said Bangladesh would gradually honour all the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the Liberation War, reports BSS.Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee arranged the discussion at Kobi Sufia Kamal Auditorium in the National Museum, commemorating the 48th anniversary of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.Indian High Commissioner of Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das, Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee President Shahriar Kabir, Friend of Liberation War Julian Francis and human rights activist Aroma Dutta addressed the discussion, among others.Nirmul Committee Adviser Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik chaired the discussion.Momen said India had given shelter to over one crore of people during the Bangladesh Liberation War and it also trained up freedom fighters so that they could fight against the Pakistani occupational forces.He said it cannot be forgotten that as many as 17,000 Indian soldiers had embraced martyrdom in the 1971 Liberation War.Momen expressed his optimism that the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and India will further strengthen in the coming days.The Indian high commissioner said a friendly relationship was built between Bangladesh and India through the Liberation War.She said the relations will remain intact and strengthen further in coming days for the economic development of the two neighboring countries.