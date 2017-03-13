Bangladesh to graduate ‘with flying colours’

Just as it had been for past LDC status graduates, Bangladesh will also not face a lot of challenges afterwards for already having proven its economic resilience and potential for sustainable growth, according to a government study.It can be confidently stated that Bangladesh is going to graduate from its least developed country (LDC) status with flying colours and will keep progressing, on condition that there are no extremely disruptive events, it said.Only five countries have managed to graduate from the category since the formation of the LDC group in 1971. However, in terms of economic structure, these five countries are quite different from Bangladesh.Among these former LDCs, Cape Verde and Samoa fall into the category of small island developing states (SIDS) while Botswana and Equatorial Guinea are countries with abundant natural resources.Equatorial Guinea is the only country to graduate having completed just the income criterion while the rest fulfilled two -- Gross National Income (GNI) per capita and Human Asset Index (HAI).However, all of them had weaker than desirable scores in the Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI).In comparison, Bangladesh has a huge population, is not dependent on natural resources and meets the graduation thresholds for all three criteria, said the report.General Economics Division (GED), a wing under the Ministry of Planning, prepared the "Impact Assessment and Coping up Strategies of Graduation from LDC Status for Bangladesh".