Bangladesh to go into nationwide hard lockdown from June 28

Bangladesh to go into nationwide hard lockdown from June 28


All offices will remain closed until further notice, says the government

Amid the dramatic surge in coronavirus infections, Bangladesh is going into a nationwide hard lockdown from Monday (June 28) until further notice.

In a notification on Friday, the Information Ministry said that all government and private offices, except for emergency services will remained closed during the lockdown.

All kinds of transportations, apart from those transporting goods will remained suspended, it said before adding ambulances and vehicles used for healthcare services can operate.



Citizens have been asked to not leave their homes unless it was an emergency.

The Cabinet Division will issue a detailed notification on Saturday, reads the notification by Information Ministry.

More to follow...

www.dhakatribune.com

Bangladesh to go into nationwide hard lockdown from June 28

All offices will remain closed until further notice, says the government
www.dhakatribune.com
 
