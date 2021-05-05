What's new

Bangladesh to give 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to India tomorrow

The Ronin

The Ronin

Bangladesh will hand over 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral Remdesivir to India on Thursday, officials have said.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Toufique Hasan, will formally hand over the consignment to the Indian authorities.

The assistance from Bangladesh is being given to India at a time when the country is facing its worst Covid-19 outbreak with close to 4 lakh infections and around 3,500 deaths a day, with Delhi and Maharashtra being the hotspots.

India has been facing acute shortages of oxygen and the hospitals are overwhelmed by the sheer number of patients.

Against this backdrop, Bangladesh, which is also going through the second wave of infections and is maintaining restrictions, has offered to dispatch medicines and medical equipment to India on an emergency basis.

The medical supplies offered include approximately 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets.

"The first consignment will be handed over to Indian officials Thursday," said Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran.

"We are ready to provide more support to India," he told our correspondent.

Meanwhile, foreign ministry officials said the ban imposed on travel through land borders with India from April 26 to May 9 may be extended.

An inter-ministerial meeting will be held Thursday on the issue, said a foreign ministry official.

Bangladesh to give 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to India tomorrow

Bangladesh will hand over 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral Remdesivir to India on Thursday, officials have said.
UKBengali

Good humanitarian gesture and if BD can spare any oxygen, but still having massive excess capacity for itself, it would be good to send that as well.
 
Indus Pakistan

Please get these vials checked by the Indian BSF in case Indian's claim that 10,000 illegal Bangla migrants sneaked into Shining India.
 
Anubis

Please get these vials checked by the Indian BSF in case Indian's claim that 10,000 illegal Bangla migrants sneaked into Shining India.
These are specially prepared Remdesivirs with special microchips...once injected into a patient within 7 days the patients will turn into illegal Bangladeshis and start working tirelessly to make Akhand Bangladesh a reality.
 
