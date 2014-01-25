Bangladesh to get new Consulate in Miami Bangladesh and the United States have jointly announced the establis...

Bangladesh and the United States have jointly announced the establishment of a new Bangladesh Consulate in Miami, Florida.The new consulate, Bangladesh’s third in the United States, exemplifies the expanding partnership, including growing commercial and people-to-people ties, between our two nations, said the US Department of State.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun made the announcement on Thursday.Biegun left Dhaka for Washington on Friday morning wrapping up his three-day visit.During his visit, Deputy Secretary of State met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam apart from his other engagements to advance the Bangladesh-US partnership on a range of bilateral initiatives.In his meetings, Deputy Secretary Biegun discussed the United States’ steadfast support for Bangladesh and our partnership to foster long-term economic stability and sustainable development.The Deputy Secretary highlighted U.S.-Bangladesh cooperation in public health and combatting COVID-19 and announced the upcoming delivery of 100 American-made manufactured ventilators, said the US Department of State on Friday.Deputy Secretary Biegun delivered two gas analyzers to Minister of Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque and State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak to expand the government of Bangladesh’s capacity to certify and re-check the effectiveness of all ventilators in the country.Throughout his visit, Deputy Secretary Biegun emphasized their common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region, with shared prosperity for all.The Deputy Secretary thanked the people and the government of Bangladesh for their continued generosity in hosting more than 860,000 Rohingya and discussed the need for a global response to achieve a more permanent solution.