Bangladesh to get its first wind power plant in Cox’s Bazar​

Bangladesh to get its first wind power plant in Cox’s BazarThe 60MW plant will cost Tk900 crore
Abdul Aziz, Cox’s Bazar
March 31, 2022 11:20 AM
The country's first wind power project is being implemented in Khurushkul of Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila.
State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid laid the foundation stone of the project on Thursday.
The wind power plant would generate 60MW of electricity upon project completion.
Besides, there will be another wind park in Inani capable of generating 50MW of electricity, said State Minister Nasrul.
The director of the project in Khurushkul, Mukit Alam Khan, said the government is constructing the plant at a cost of Tk900 crore.
The project will reach completion by December, he said, adding that the electricity generated by this plant will be connected to the national grid after meeting local demand.
It is being implemented by US-DK Green Energy (BD) Ltd.
