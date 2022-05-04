What's new

Bangladesh to get its first wind power plant in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh to get its first wind power plant in Cox’s Bazar​

The 60MW plant will cost Tk900 crore



Wind Plant Coxs Feature

Representational image Bigstock
Abdul Aziz, Cox’s Bazar
March 31, 2022 11:20 AM
The country's first wind power project is being implemented in Khurushkul of Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila.
State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid laid the foundation stone of the project on Thursday.
The wind power plant would generate 60MW of electricity upon project completion.
Besides, there will be another wind park in Inani capable of generating 50MW of electricity, said State Minister Nasrul.
wind-plant-body.jpeg
State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid is seen at the inauguration ceremony of a wind park project in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday, March 31, 2022 Dhaka Tribune
The director of the project in Khurushkul, Mukit Alam Khan, said the government is constructing the plant at a cost of Tk900 crore.


The project will reach completion by December, he said, adding that the electricity generated by this plant will be connected to the national grid after meeting local demand.
It is being implemented by US-DK Green Energy (BD) Ltd.

www.dhakatribune.com

