Bangladesh to get €330m from France for development projects The development agency of France will provide €330 million for the implementation of development projects in Bangladesh. Bangladesh and France have signed three agreements in this regard. Of the €330 million, Agency France Development (AFD), a development bank and cooperation agency, will...

Bangladesh to get €330m from France for development projects

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: November 11, 2021 13:58:42The development agency of France will provide €330 million for the implementation of development projects in Bangladesh. Bangladesh and France have signed three agreements in this regard.Of the €330 million, Agency France Development (AFD), a development bank and cooperation agency, will provide €200 million for budget support due to Covid-19 pandemic and the rest €130 million for the Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply Project, which is already under implementation, reports UNB.Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin said this while briefing the media in the capital on Wednesday. With the €330 million, AFD’s total support to Bangladesh exceeded €1.0 billion as it earlier provided €800 million, she said.In South Asia, the AFD provides the largest amount of assistance to Bangladesh, she added.The ERD secretary said they will sign a host country agreement with them in the coming days as discussions to this end are at the final stage.Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain said Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has signed an agreement with France Civil Aviation Authority to strengthen the cooperation for knowledge sharing and training for its employees.Besides, he said, it also helps organise various events like aviation safety which is progressing well in Bangladesh’s civil aviation.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were, among others, present.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in France on November 9 on a state visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. She is leading a high-level Bangladesh delegation.