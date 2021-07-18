Bangladesh to get 3.5m Moderna vaccines from US by Monday: Official The doses are part of president Joe Biden’s promise to share doses of US vaccine with other countries around the world, via COVAX or directly

ReutersUpdated: 18 Jul 2021, 12:14A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken on 11 January 2021ReutersThe United States sent two million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine to Ukraine via the COVAX international vaccine-sharing programme on Friday, a White House official said, and plans to send 3.5 million Moderna doses to Bangladesh over the weekend.The doses for Bangladesh will arrive on Monday, the official said.The doses are part of president Joe Biden’s promise to share doses of US vaccine with other countries around the world, via COVAX or directly.“Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries have worked together to ensure the prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots,” the official said.