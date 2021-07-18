What's new

Bangladesh to get 3.5m Moderna vaccines from US by Monday: Official

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
11,093
0
12,672
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
en.prothomalo.com

Bangladesh to get 3.5m Moderna vaccines from US by Monday: Official

The doses are part of president Joe Biden’s promise to share doses of US vaccine with other countries around the world, via COVAX or directly
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com

Bangladesh to get 3.5m Moderna vaccines from US by Monday: Official
Reuters
Updated: 18 Jul 2021, 12:14

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken on 11 January 2021

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken on 11 January 2021Reuters

The United States sent two million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine to Ukraine via the COVAX international vaccine-sharing programme on Friday, a White House official said, and plans to send 3.5 million Moderna doses to Bangladesh over the weekend.

The doses for Bangladesh will arrive on Monday, the official said.


The doses are part of president Joe Biden’s promise to share doses of US vaccine with other countries around the world, via COVAX or directly.

“Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries have worked together to ensure the prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots,” the official said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom