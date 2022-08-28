What's new

Bangladesh to file protest against Myanmar for shelling mortars.

Bangladesh to file protest against Myanmar for shelling mortars​


UNB, Dhaka
Sun Aug 28, 2022 08:33 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 28, 2022 08:46 PM
Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: AFP


Bangladesh will lodge its strong protest with Myanmar so that nothing such happens inside Bangladesh as the country witnessed two mortar shells from Myanmar inside Bangladesh territory this afternoon (August 28, 2022).

"We usually protest amid such incidents. Few days ago, we also received similar reports. We will again strongly protest it with them (Myanmar)," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said it will first be investigated whether the fall of unexploded mortar shells on the Bangladesh border was an accident or intentional.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stepped up its vigilance along Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban area after two Myanmar mortar shells landed in an area near Tambru under Naikkhongchhari in Bandarban this afternoon.
Locals panicked seeing the mortar shells which remained unexploded.


Bangladesh to file protest against Myanmar for shelling mortars

Bangladesh will lodge its strong protest with Myanmar so that nothing such happens inside Bangladesh as the country witnessed two mortar shells from Myanmar inside Bangladesh territory this afternoon (August 28, 2022).
Burmese savages need to keep their infighting to themselves.
 

