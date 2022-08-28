Bangladesh to file protest against Myanmar for shelling mortars​

Bangladesh to file protest against Myanmar for shelling mortars Bangladesh will lodge its strong protest with Myanmar so that nothing such happens inside Bangladesh as the country witnessed two mortar shells from Myanmar inside Bangladesh territory this afternoon (August 28, 2022).

UNB, DhakaSun Aug 28, 2022 08:33 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 28, 2022 08:46 PMBangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: AFP" style="box-sizing: inherit;">Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: AFP"We usually protest amid such incidents. Few days ago, we also received similar reports. We will again strongly protest it with them (Myanmar)," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.He said it will first be investigated whether the fall of unexploded mortar shells on the Bangladesh border was an accident or intentional.Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stepped up its vigilance along Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban area after two Myanmar mortar shells landed in an area near Tambru under Naikkhongchhari in Bandarban this afternoon.Locals panicked seeing the mortar shells which remained unexploded.