Bangladesh to establish new anti-terror police unit

A government document detailing the planned unit says it will include 581 newly recruited officers who will focus on the "whereabouts of the suspects, tracking their movement and means of communication, and keeping an eye on financing procedures."

Since then no major attacks have been reported.

Officials credit a series of raids in which about 60 suspected militants were killed, including some alleged commanders of the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh. The government has blamed the JMB for the Dhaka hostage taking, dismissing claims of responsibility by the Middle Eastern Islamic State group.

Experts on Thursday said the specialized anti-terror force would help the country maintain control over security. Up to now, Bangladesh has deployed members of its elite paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion force as well as a police detective branch.

"We need a specialized unit, as terrorism is different from other crimes," said Abdur Rashid, a retired major general and security analyst, noting that terror groups were constantly changing their tactics.