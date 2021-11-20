F-15E Strike Eagle
Bangladesh to end all tests of metro trains by Sep 2022
Commercial run to begin in Dec 2022
Staff Correspondent | Published: 23:10, Nov 16,2021 | Updated: 23:40, Nov 16,2021
All the tests of metro trains are set to be concluded by September 2022 before the inauguration of the commercial service of Bangladesh’s first-ever metro rail on the Uttara-Agargaon route in December 2022.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited managing director MAN Siddique said so during a press tour to the Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 project at Uttara in the capital on Tuesday.
He said that the performance test that had started in October would be concluded in six months and a three-month-long integrated test would also be conducted meanwhile.
After the completion of integrated test, the trial run of the trains without any passengers will continue for five months, he said.
‘We will complete all the tests by September 2022 before the inauguration of the commercial service of the metro rail in December 2022,’ he said.
The Dhaka Mass Transit Company is setting up the country’s first-ever elevated metro rail line between Uttara Phase-3 and the Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel.
The elevated rail line will connect Pallabi, Rokeya Sarani, Khamarbari, Farmgate, Karwanbazar, Shahbagh, Dhaka University’s Teacher-Student Centre, Doyel Chatwar and Topkhana Road and will carry 60,000 passengers per hour from both ends by 24 trains at the highest speed of 100 kilometres per hour after the completion.
Till October this year, the 20.1-kilometre-long metro rail project made 72 per cent progress, including 89.61 per cent progress in the public works between Uttara Phase-3 and Agargaon, 70.57 per cent progress between Agargaon and Motijheel and 67.01 per cent progress in the electrical and mechanical systems and the collection of rolling stocks and depot equipment.
MAN Siddique also said that seven-set trains had arrived in Bangladesh till Tuesday and these trains were capable of gaining a speed of 100kmph within five seconds.
A detailed design and land acquisition for the extended portion of the project from Motijheel to Kamalapur are also in progress, he said.
At the press tour, the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki said that many more first-ever events would come from this flagship cooperative project of Japan and Bangladesh.
The construction work of the project is making steady progress and the commercial service is in the offing, he added.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency chief representative in Bangladesh, Hayakawa Yuho, said that when the first metro train set had arrived in Bangladesh six month ago, the project had been just a baby that had started to walk now.
The tour was accompanied, among others, by former national cricketers Habibul Bashar and Abdur Razzaq and representatives from Kawasaki–Mitsubishi Consortium.
The project, with a budget of Tk 22,000 crore, started in June 2012 and is scheduled to be completed by July 2024.
The government has a plan to set up a 129-kilometre-long network of elevated train service connecting 104 stations under six metro rail projects by 2030 to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city and adjacent areas.