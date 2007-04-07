Destranator
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jul 20, 2018
- 2,357
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bangladesh to donate military vehicles to Maldives
FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: December 19, 2021 19:23:33 | Updated December 19, 2021 19:52:24
Bangladesh to donate military vehicles to Maldives
Bangladesh will donate 13 military vehicles to Maldives during the two-day visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the country.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said this on Sunday while briefing the press on the visit which will take place on December 22-23.
However when asked, the minister could not give the details of the vehicles or their origin in the briefing.
Prime minister will start for Maldives on December 22, and she will be received by the state minister for foreign affairs in the Male airport.
On December 23, the prime minister will be received by the Maldives Prime Minister Ibrahim Mohamed Saleh in the Presidential Palace.
There will be bilateral talks between the two countries in the palace and after that several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed, the foreign minister added.
The visit will help expand the trade, and business cooperation between the two countries, Dr Momen added.
The Prime Minister will also meet the expatriate Bangladeshis there on a virtual platform.
Responding to a question why Maldives is given special attention, he said that Bangladesh gives equal priority to all of its neighbours.
Replying to another question he said that the State Minister Shahriar Alam could not attend the OIC meeting on Afghanistan in Islamabad as he is in self-isolation after being in contact with a Covid patient.
mirmostafiz@yahoo.com
FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: December 19, 2021 19:23:33 | Updated December 19, 2021 19:52:24
Bangladesh to donate military vehicles to Maldives
Bangladesh will donate 13 military vehicles to Maldives during the two-day visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the country.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said this on Sunday while briefing the press on the visit which will take place on December 22-23.
However when asked, the minister could not give the details of the vehicles or their origin in the briefing.
Prime minister will start for Maldives on December 22, and she will be received by the state minister for foreign affairs in the Male airport.
On December 23, the prime minister will be received by the Maldives Prime Minister Ibrahim Mohamed Saleh in the Presidential Palace.
There will be bilateral talks between the two countries in the palace and after that several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed, the foreign minister added.
The visit will help expand the trade, and business cooperation between the two countries, Dr Momen added.
The Prime Minister will also meet the expatriate Bangladeshis there on a virtual platform.
Responding to a question why Maldives is given special attention, he said that Bangladesh gives equal priority to all of its neighbours.
Replying to another question he said that the State Minister Shahriar Alam could not attend the OIC meeting on Afghanistan in Islamabad as he is in self-isolation after being in contact with a Covid patient.
mirmostafiz@yahoo.com
Bangladesh to donate military vehicles to Maldives
Bangladesh will donate 13 military vehicles to Maldives during the two-day visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the country. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said this on Sunday while briefing the press on the visit which will take place on December 22-23. However when asked, the minister...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd