Bangladesh has urged the international community to ramp up pressure on Myanmar so that it creates an environment conducive to Rohingya repatriation.



After briefing diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Wednesday morning, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh has clarified its position about the matter, reports UNB.



He said: "They told us that they are with us. We told them to increase pressure on Myanmar to create a conducive environment.



"Almost all of them have agreed to do so."



In the briefing at State Guest House Padma, Momen expressed his dissatisfaction over Myanmar's failure to ensure security and a conducive environment—in Rakhine State—in line with the provisions of the bilateral instrument for the repatriation of Rohingyas.



Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.2 million Rohingyas.



Most of them came to Bangladesh after the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive in the pretext of a "clearance operation" on August 25, 2017.



Refugees and rights groups have accused the military and its local collaborators of crimes, including: murder, rape, torture, loot, and arson.



The UN's top human rights official described Myanmar's crackdown and treatment of Rohingyas as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."



Although Dhaka and Nay Pyi Taw have signed an agreement for repatriation, it has seen no progress.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has blamed Myanmar's reluctance to take back its people as a major barrier to repatriation.



"The problem lies with Myanmar. It [Myanmar] in no way wants to take them back. There is the problem," she told the media on Sunday.



During Wednesday's briefing, Foreign Minister Momen sought comprehensive engagement and decisive action—from the international community—for the earliest repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingya population – and their reintegration in Myanmar with safety and dignity.