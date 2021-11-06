Bangladesh to buy five warships from UK: FM Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen said, Bangladesh is going to buy five warships from United Kingdom. He delivered the information through a virtual press conference on Friday. Foreign Secretary...

Bangladesh to buy five warships from UK: FM

Rtv news| 05 Nov 2021, 23:33File photoForeign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen said, Bangladesh is going to buy five warships from United Kingdom.He delivered the information through a virtual press conference on Friday. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Bangladesh Ambassador to UK Syeda Mona Tasneem were present at the press conference.The Foreign Minister said, UK wants to send some ships from its naval forces. Though the decision would be taken later, but we have decided in principle that we will procure five ships. Of those three will be made in UK and the rest two will be made in Bangladesh.While speaking about the meeting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her counterpart Boris Johnson the foreign minister said, discussions were held on different matters. Next year the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and UK will be celebrated jointly. Discussion was also held to bring back the convicted criminals residing in UK. We have said that criminals and killers have to be sent back to establish rule of law.