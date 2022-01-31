What's new

Bangladesh to buy data interceptors

Bangladesh to buy data interceptors​

Staff Correspondent | Published: 01:17, Jan 31,2022

https://www.newagebd.net/article/161433/bangladesh-to-buy-data-interceptors

The cabinet committee on government purchases in a meeting on Sunday approved 16 proposals involving Tk 1,387.33 crore.

The proposals included the procurement of the Vehicle Mounted Data Interceptor (VOIP) and Related Services from the United States.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting virtually.

The procurement of ‘Vehicle Mounted Data Interceptor (VOIP) and Related Services’ to be utilised by National Telecommunication Monitor Centre under the public security division will cost the government Tk 56.32 crore, according to a brief of the cabinet division.

Among the proposals, seven were placed by the ministry of water resources, three apiece by the ministry of shipping and ministry of agriculture and one each by the ministry of industries and local government division.

Three proposals by the Payra Port Authority under the ministry of shipping were approved to appoint contractors to construct roads at an overall cost of Tk 157. 87 crore.

The seven proposals of the water resources ministry involving an overall cost of Tk 235.25 crore were linked to its project on protecting the bank of River Padma in Rajshahi.

The agriculture ministry proposals were procuring 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from Morocco at Tk 304. 61 crore, 30,000 tonnes TSP from Morocco at Tk 185.9 crore and 30,000 tonnes MOP from Russia at Tk 153.27 crore.

The ministry of industries proposed to buy 30,000 tonnes of granular urea from KAFCO at Tk 201.48 crore.

A Joint Venture of COWI A/S and Mott MacDonald was awarded a consultancy deal at Tk 93.43 crore under the Dhaka WASA’s Sayedabad Water Treatment Plant: Phase-III.

The finance minister also presided over the meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs and approved three proposals, including procurement of 20 microbuses for deputy commissioners’ offices under direct purchase following a proposal by the Department of Government Transport under the ministry of public administration.

The committee also approved a proposal by the public security division to purchase the ‘Geo Location’ system under the direct purchase method for the National Telecommunication Monitor Centre.

Another proposal by the power division for procuring equipment under the direct purchase method for the 400mw combined cycle power plant of the Bangladesh Power Development Board was also approved.
 
