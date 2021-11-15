What's new

Bangladesh to begin COVID vaccination drive for slum dwellers Tuesday

The government has decided to vaccinate the residents of slums, with the dwellers of Korail in Dhaka to receive the first shots under the programme on Tuesday. The campaign will be expanded to other slums in the capital and elsewhere in Bangladesh, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at an event...
Bangladesh to begin COVID vaccination drive for slum dwellers Tuesday
Published: November 15, 2021 20:25:45
The government has decided to vaccinate the residents of slums, with the dwellers of Korail in Dhaka to receive the first shots under the programme on Tuesday.

The campaign will be expanded to other slums in the capital and elsewhere in Bangladesh, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at an event in Dhaka on Monday.

Korail is the largest slum in Dhaka with more than 300,000 residents, according to the minister. The government will use the shots from China’s Sinopharm to inoculate them.

The slum dwellers must register first for the vaccine. The registration will be done on the spot by using their national ID card or birth certificate, reports bdnews24.com.

If they cannot bring the documents, they will be registered through “line listing”, said Dr Shamsul Haque, head of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the Directorate General of Health Services.

The programme aims to immunise the citizens who missed the vaccination during mass inoculation drives, according to him.

The event was organised to mark the receipt of four freezer vans to transport vaccines from the US.
The health minister said the US pledged a total of 14 freezer vans to transport Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that need to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius.
 
I am wondering what BD actually thinks would be helped by vaccinating anyone at this stage?

All "vulnerable" have been given their two shots and the virus has already spread through the population and there is strong natural immunity.

Daily infections have dropped 70 times since August and on some days a single death is being registered. "Herd immunity" with the R number well below 1 came into effect at the time as around 10% of people got their two shots and so it is barely anything to do with the vaccine and all about the far more robust and longer lasting natural immunity.

For all intents and purposes this virus is dead and buried in BD and there should only be a cause to worry in the unlikely event that a dangerous new variant arises.
 
