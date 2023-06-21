What's new

Bangladesh to become 4th country in the world to join G-Cloud: Palak

Bangladesh to become 4th country in the world to join G-Cloud: Palak

  UNB NEWS
  DHAKA
  PUBLISH- JUNE 20, 2023, 10:13 PM
  • UNB NEWS
unb.com.bd

Bangladesh to become 4th country in the world to join G-Cloud: Palak

Bangladesh will become the fourth country in the world to join G-Cloud in June next year, said State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Tuesday. Oracle Academy will provide tec
unb.com.bd unb.com.bd

Bangladesh to become 4th country in the world to join G-Cloud: Palak

File photo

Bangladesh will become the fourth country in the world to join G-Cloud in June next year, said State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Tuesday.

Oracle Academy will provide technical assistance and free training to the talented youth of the country in the field of differentiated technology, he said while speaking as the chief guest at the announcement ceremony of the ICT Division's agreement with Oracle Bangladesh as a knowledge partner to build skilled manpower in the public and private sectors in the capital’s Agargaon on Tuesday.

The Blended Education Task Force has been formed to develop industry-friendly technology and skilled manpower in the country. As a member, the ICT Division will work with all ministries including the Ministry of Education, said Palak.

In addition, the ICT Department will take the initiatives to teach AI, machine learning and data analytics in addition to teaching coding from primary education to build innovative, creative, solution-solving skilled human resources to build smart Bangladesh, he added.

Presided over by Naveed Shafiullah, additional secretary, ICT Division, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Garrett Ike, president of Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific Region, and Rubaba Daula, managing director of Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
 
I am an Oracle Certified Associate. Beating my own drum 😛
 

