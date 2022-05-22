What's new

Bangladesh to assist Afghanistan with Tk 10m through UN

Bangladesh to assist Afghanistan with Tk 10m through UN​


Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2022 09:23 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2022 09:23 PM BdST

The government is going to send Afghanistan Tk 10 million in humanitarian assistance to help it recover from food and other crises.​


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said the aid will be patched through United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or OCHA.
The ministry took steps to pool the sum of money following approval and directive from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a media statement read.
The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN is moving to bring the money to a special fund formed for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, which the OCHA utilises to help the struggling Afghan people out.
The move is a reflection of Bangladesh’s policies of regional amity, combined development of South Asia and assistance towards everyone undertaken by the prime minister, the statement added.
Afghanistan was plunged into a deep social and political turmoil after the Taliban took over following the withdrawal of US military from the country.
