Bangladesh Third Most Religious Nation on Earth

Abu Shaleh Rumi said: Well, most of Bangladeshi Muslims doesn’t even know or follow basics of Islam. Thats why Bangladesh is a corrupt hellhole... Click to expand...

Why do you complain about corruption when our Mullahs claim nothing moves without the direct approval by the SkyPower. Can someone get bribes without His consent?Please do not talk against our very concept of religion. Humanity, honesty, truthfulness, integrity and other human qualities do not apply for the Muslims. Just believe in a few basic things, you have the right to claim Paradise with multiple Fairy Ladies.This is what defines our great religion and this is why people keep on performing rituals without substance and in between they conduct acts that are sinful.