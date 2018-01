Bangladesh now grows 16.04 million (160.42 lakh) tonnes of vegetables annually in the country, according to sources at the agriculture ministry, reports UNB.During the ongoing three-day National Vegetable Fair that began on Sunday at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB), ministry officials said, country’s weather and soil conditions are favourable for growing vegetables round the year.Over 16.2 million farmers cultivate 156 types of vegetables across the country.Terming the production growth in vegetables as a ‘silent revolution’, they added that Bangladesh also exports vegetables to over 50 countries across the globe, fetching Tk. 7.0 billion (700 crore) annually.Statistics show that vegetables’ production has increased five-fold since Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.Currently Bangladesh ranks third among the countries which posted highest growths in vegetable production in recent years.Agriculturists said that the spike in vegetable production is also empowering people to become self-sufficient, reducing unemployment in the process.Additional deputy director (fruits and flowers) at the ministry’s horticulture wing, Mahbuba Moonmoon told UNB that the latest innovations and leading cultivation methods are exhibited at the fair, which includes producing in drums, net house, use of hormones, latest pesticides, etc.Relevant information is also being provided at the fair’s agriculture information service stall.A total of 104 types of vegetables are being exhibited in 82 stalls and four pavilions, among which 60 types are hilly varieties.This year, 56 institutes are taking part in the fair.Exhibited vegetables include carrots, turnip, potatoes, sesame, cucumber, tomatoes, and pumpkin, among others.The fair draws an end on Tuesday.