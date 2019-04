I would like to quote few international rankings Bangladesh is placed in the recent times. You can decide your self if Bangladesh has beaten Pakistan and India as most members from BD keep claiming here.



1) Bangladesh is the least innovative country in Asia.

(Global innovation index 2018)



2) The worst roads in Asia are in Bangladesh, Out of the 114 countries , Bangladesh stands at 113 . Just better than Nepal.

( World economic forum 2017 Data leads)



3) Dhaka is second worst city of the world as a capital of a any country.

(Global liveability index 2018 , EIU)



4) Dhaka as the capital of the country is 3rd most air-polluted in the world.

(WHO, 2018)



5) Bangladesh's capital on world happiness Index happy city among Asian cities stands at 144th of the 150 cities.

(Zipjet)





6) Interms of the cost of living, the capital of the country is to spend more than the Washington DC of America.

(EIU, World wide cost of living, 2018)





7) In the consideration of the freedom of print or electronic media, Bangladesh is the worst in South Asia. If you calculate the whole world, then the position of that country is 146th. The condition of Burma is also better than this, the 137th.

( Reporters sans frontiers , world press freedom index 2018)



8/ The Passport of that country is one of the weakest passports in the world, its position is 100th.

( Global passport power rank 2018 (by henley and partners, based on IATA)



9) That Country's mobile internet speed is 113th among the 124 countries. Under this there is only Iraq, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Algeria, Libya, Ghana.

( Speedtest dot net, September, 2018)





10) In the democracy index, Bangladesh stands at 92 in the world.

(EIU democracy index, 2018)



11) Talking about rule of law, that country is the 102th of the 113 countries.

(WJP Rule of Law index 2018)





12) Among South Asian nations, Bangladesh stands lowest 176th, with India ranking at 77, Bhutan 81, Sri Lanka 100, Nepal 110, Pakistan 136, Maldives 139, Afghanistan 167, with Myanmar at 171





( World Bank's Doing Business report, 2018)

