Bangladesh Telcos add 30.83 lakh subscribers in February 2021

Staff Correspondent | Published: 22:32, Mar 12,2021
A file photo shows a man using internet on his mobile phone in Dhaka. The four mobile phone operators obtained 30.83 lakh new subscribers in February with the leading telecom operator, Grameenphone, adding 22.69 lakh new customers to its base in the month after losing 9.16 lakh customers in January. — New Age photo
The four mobile phone operators obtained 30.83 lakh new subscribers in February with the leading telecom operator, Grameenphone, adding 22.69 lakh new customers to its base in the month after losing 9.16 lakh customers in January.
The total number of connections of the operators increased to 17.33 crore at the end of February from 17.02 crore in the previous month, showed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission data.
Of the connections, mobile internet connections in the country increased by 1.58 lakh to 10.32 crore crore at the end of February.
With 95.22 lakh broadband internet connections, the total mobile and broadband internet connections in the country reached 11.27 crore in February.
Even though the country’s mobile phone users and internet connections have been on the rise, customers have continued to be dissatisfied with the service quality of the telecom operators.
To improve the service quality, the telecom regulatory body auctioned 27.4 megahertz of spectrum on March 8 as the telecom operators were using very low volumes of radio frequency to serve the customers.
The commission has also started a wider test of service quality of the telecom operators to improve customer satisfaction.
After the spectrum auction, the posts and telecommunications minister expected that the acquisition of spectrum by the telecom operators would help to improve the quality of service.
The BTRC report showed that leading mobile operator GP’s subscriber base increased to 8.04 crore in February.
The number of connections of Robi, the second largest mobile operator, rose by 3.88 lakh in February and reached 5.15 crore at the end of the month.
The number of Banglalink connections rose by 3.65 lakh to reach 3.59 crore at the end of February.
State-owned Teletalk gained 1.11 lakh connections in February to take its subscriber base to 55.3 lakh.
