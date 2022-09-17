‘Bangladesh targets to export goods worth $80b by 2024, $100b by 2026’

Says commerce minister​

Saturday, 17 September 2022FE Team | Published: September 17, 2022 20:40:32‘Bangladesh targets to export goods worth $80b by 2024, $100b by 2026’The government has a target of attaining manufacturing goods exports worth $80 billion by 2024 and $100.0 billion by 2026, according to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.The minister came up with the statement while speaking at the "Meet the Overseas Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (OCAB)" at Jatiya Press Club in the city on Saturday, reports BSS.Tipu also said that there was a potential to increase Bangladesh's exports to the Indian market to $4 billion in the next three to four years.Regarding the recent India visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the commerce minister said that they had discussed connectivity while the Indian side expressed their keenness to work with Bangladesh.Tipu Munshi said that the issue of free transit was discussed and India agreed to allow Bangladesh to do business with Nepal and Bhutan by using its territory.He said that the prime ministers of Bangladesh and India discussed the antidumping duty imposed by New Delhi on Bangladesh's jute products in 2017 and hopefully the issue will be solved.Recently, the prices of commodities slightly decreased in the global market but Bangladeshi consumers were not getting the benefits of it due to the appreciation of the dollar against the taka, he said.The minister said that the price of the US dollar was fluctuating in every country alleging that some of the dishonest businessmen in the country were trying to take advantage of the volatile price situation of the dollar."Under the circumstances, many quarters have suggested the government reduce dependency on the dollar. Finance ministry was working on the proposals and hopefully, a result will come," the commerce minister said.Quoting the World Bank, Tipu Munshi said that an economic slowdown might take place in the world in 2023 and the Bangladesh government was working to increase its agricultural production and exports to tackle the situation.OCAB Convener Kadir Kallol, member secretary Nazrul Islam Mithu and senior member Farid Hossain, among others, were present at the event.