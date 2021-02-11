What's new

Bangladesh takes over term presidency of D-8

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
286
2
637
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
APR 07, 2021 3:40 PM GMT+3
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attends the D-8 meeting via videoconference in Ankara, Turkey, April 7, 2021 (AA Photo)
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attends the D-8 meeting via videoconference in Ankara, Turkey, April 7, 2021 (AA Photo)


Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu handed over Turkey's term presidency of the Developing 8 (D-8) Council of Foreign Ministers to Bangladesh.

Speaking at the virtual summit of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers hosted by Dhaka, Çavuşoğlu stressed the importance of multilateralism and cooperation during difficult pandemic times.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1379743193126821889

“As Turkey, we emphasized the importance of solidarity and cooperation in fighting COVID-19 from the very beginning,” he said, adding that Turkey has helped 157 countries and 12 international organizations during this time, as well as supported debt derogation initiatives for poor countries in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Group of 20 (G-20).

He said technology and youth are the two major transformative forces of the new era, adding that it is necessary to benefit from young people, who are the source of dynamism, innovation, and creative ideas, and to keep up with advanced technologies.

Çavuşoğlu noted that member countries should not only be the users but also the manufacturers of these technologies.
Noting that the D8 Preferential Trade Agreement constitutes the basis of trade and economic cooperation within the bloc, Çavuşoğlu invited all members to put this agreement into effect.

He went on to say that facilitating trade is another important step toward boosting relations among the D-8 countries, adding that Turkey is ready to host the meeting.

The minister highlighted that one of the most affected sectors by pandemic was tourism.

Turkey, he said, started a safe tourism concept and reopened its resorts to tourism in line with the guidelines of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, adding that his country is ready to share the practices with other member states.

The D-8 members include Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.
S- https://www.dailysabah.com/politics...takes-over-term-presidency-of-d-8-from-turkey

D-8 is one of the organizations with the highest potential in the Islamic geography. However, it maintains as an org that is constantly experiencing problems due to the political conjuncture and that countries do not prioritize. I hope we can succeed in taking important steps under the leadership of Bangladesh.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
India Must Work to Maintain Relations with Bangladesh as the Country Moves to Negotiate with China and Russia
Replies
3
Views
336
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
B
Bangladesh for greater trade, investment with Turkey
Replies
0
Views
404
Black_cats
B
The Ronin
CBRN DEFENCE IN PERSPECTIVE OF BANGLADESH AND WAYS FORWARD FOR BANGLADESH ARMY
Replies
0
Views
599
The Ronin
The Ronin
The Ronin
DEVELOPING INDIA (IN)-MYANMAR (MN) RELATION AND ITS IMPLICATIONS FOR BANGLADESH (BD)
Replies
1
Views
867
hualushui
H
Skies
Education Commission: From East Pakistan to Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
950
Skies
Skies

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom