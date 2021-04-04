Bangladesh' Success| Junaid Akram's Podcast

00:00 – 01:20 Intro - Bangladesh' 50 years of independence and our guest.
01:20 – 04:56 Why & How Bangladesh is ahead of us in every walk of life?
04:56 – 08:39 Things needed to change in our culture for women empowerment?
08:39 – 10:10 How Bengali Govt. planted way of life and education messages from their currency in early 90’s and 20’s?
10:10 – 14:20 Bangladesh also has hybrid regime but their performance and growth in all aspects had been progressive, Why Pakistan cannot be a progressive country while having hybrid regime? (Policy stability Vs Political stability)
14:20 – 19:18 Extractive (Kleptocratic) vs Productive Corruption.
19:18 – 21:55 Why our political leaders are making their properties abroad but not in Pakistan? And why foreign countries are not stopping them from doing it?
21:55 – 27:34 Mostly Pakistani students are aiming to move abroad, why Pakistan lacks entrepreneur mindsets?
27:34 – 30:12 Why there is no work on education policy of Pakistan by the officials?
30:12 – 36:56 Countries with progressive development because of women empowerment or how equal women rights can change a country?
36:56 – 43:01 Countries globally might have rivalries with each other but they never stop import/export and keep it separate from rivalry. Why does Pakistan stop exporting just on the basis of friendship or rivalry with other countries?
43:01 – 47:24 Shall Pakistan stop calling itself an agricultural county? As it’s already importing everything from outside.
47:24 – 53:20 What things Pakistan can do come on a competing level with Bangladesh over next 5 years? (Should Pakistan make an educational army?)
53:20 – 55:59 How digitizing everything can help Pakistan to grow? Or why Pakistani needs innovative ideas?
55:59 – 56:44 What else a billionaire will do instead of corruption and looting the country?
56:44 – 59:51 Modi might be fascist but he did on thing that helped india’s economy. (Jan Dhan Yhojna Program)
59:51 – 01:02:22 Who no one (foreign countries, technology manufacturing companies) doesn’t invest in Pakistan?
01:02:22 – 01:11: 46 where one should invest their savings that doesn’t require huge capital? (A woman has half a million in her savings looking for good options to invest in - Question from Ask Ganjiswag)
01:11:46 – 01:20:21 How early person should start saving?
01:20:21 - 01:22:33 Ending compliments and outro.