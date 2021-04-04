Bangladesh' Success| Junaid Akram's Podcast

Intro - Bangladesh' 50 years of independence and our guest.Why & How Bangladesh is ahead of us in every walk of life?Things needed to change in our culture for women empowerment?How Bengali Govt. planted way of life and education messages from their currency in early 90’s and 20’s?Bangladesh also has hybrid regime but their performance and growth in all aspects had been progressive, Why Pakistan cannot be a progressive country while having hybrid regime? (Policy stability Vs Political stability)Extractive (Kleptocratic) vs Productive Corruption.Why our political leaders are making their properties abroad but not in Pakistan? And why foreign countries are not stopping them from doing it?Mostly Pakistani students are aiming to move abroad, why Pakistan lacks entrepreneur mindsets?Why there is no work on education policy of Pakistan by the officials?Countries with progressive development because of women empowerment or how equal women rights can change a country?Countries globally might have rivalries with each other but they never stop import/export and keep it separate from rivalry. Why does Pakistan stop exporting just on the basis of friendship or rivalry with other countries?Shall Pakistan stop calling itself an agricultural county? As it’s already importing everything from outside.What things Pakistan can do come on a competing level with Bangladesh over next 5 years? (Should Pakistan make an educational army?)How digitizing everything can help Pakistan to grow? Or why Pakistani needs innovative ideas?What else a billionaire will do instead of corruption and looting the country?Modi might be fascist but he did on thing that helped india’s economy. (Jan Dhan Yhojna Program)Who no one (foreign countries, technology manufacturing companies) doesn’t invest in Pakistan?where one should invest their savings that doesn’t require huge capital? (A woman has half a million in her savings looking for good options to invest in - Question from Ask Ganjiswag)How early person should start saving?Ending compliments and outro.