Bangladesh: Success in tourism will not come unless we change our mindset.

আমাদের মানসিকতার পরিবর্তন না হলে পর্যটন খাতে সফলতা আসবে না’​

Success in tourism will not come unless we change our mindset.

স্টার অনলাইন রিপোর্টসোমবার, মে ৩০, ২০২২ ১২:৪২ পূর্বাহ্নবাংলাদেশ পর্যটন করপোরেশন কার্যালয়ে কর্মশালায় বক্তব্য দিচ্ছেন পর্যটন প্রতিমন্ত্রী এম মাহবুব আলী। ছবি: সংগৃহীত" style="box-sizing: inherit;">বাংলাদেশ পর্যটন করপোরেশন কার্যালয়ে কর্মশালায় বক্তব্য দিচ্ছেন পর্যটন প্রতিমন্ত্রী এম মাহবুব আলী। ছবি: সংগৃহীতরোববার রাজধানীর আগারগাঁওয়ে বাংলাদেশ পর্যটন করপোরেশন কার্যালয়ে 'দেশের সুনীল অর্থনীতিতে পর্যটনের ভূমিকা' শীর্ষক এক কর্মশালায় তিনি এ কথা বলেন।বেসামরিক বিমান পরিবহন ও পর্যটন মন্ত্রণালয় এ কর্মশালার আয়োজন করে।কর্মশালায় সরকারের শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তারা বলেন, দেশের পর্যটন খাতের বিশাল সম্ভাবনাকে কাজে লাগাতে সরকার যথাযথ নীতিগত সহায়তা দিতে পারেনি।বিভিন্ন ধরনের সীমাবদ্ধতা ও আমলাতান্ত্রিক জটিলতার কারণে অন্যান্য দেশের মতো বাংলাদেশ এ খাতে সফলতা পাচ্ছে না বলে মন্তব্য করেন তারা।বাংলাদেশের পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের মেরিটাইম অ্যাফেয়ার্স ইউনিটের সেক্রেটারি রিয়ার অ্যাডমিরাল (অব.) খুরশেদ আলম কর্মশালায় মূল প্রবন্ধ উপস্থাপন করেন।বিদ্যুৎ, জ্বালানি ও খনিজ সম্পদ মন্ত্রণালয়ের সিনিয়র সচিব মাহবুব হোসেন তার বক্তব্যে প্রশ্ন করেন, 'জাতি হিসেবে আমরা কি পর্যটন বান্ধব?'সিলেটের একজন ট্যুর সংগঠকের বরাত দিয়ে তিনি বলেন, 'বিদেশিরা কেন শুধু সমুদ্র সৈকত ও সূর্যাস্ত দেখতে কক্সবাজারে যাবেন। সেখানে বিনোদনের তেমন কোনো সুযোগ-সুবিধা নেই।'বেসামরিক বিমান পরিবহন মন্ত্রণালয়ের সচিব মোকাম্মেল হোসেন বলেন, 'পর্যটন খাতে বিভিন্ন সীমাবদ্ধতার কারণে অন্যান্য দেশের মতো এ খাতে আমরা সফলতা পাচ্ছি না।'কর্মশালায় বেসামরিক বিমান পরিবহন ও পর্যটন প্রতিমন্ত্রী এম মাহবুব আলী বলেন, 'দেশের মানুষের মানসিকতার পরিবর্তন না হওয়া পর্যন্ত বাংলাদেশের পর্যটন খাত সফল হবে না।'২০১৭ সালে ক্রুজশিপে গোয়েন্দা সংস্থার সদস্যের চড়ার বিষয়টি জেনে বিস্ময় প্রকাশ করে তিনি বলেন, 'এ রকম হলে পর্যটনের বিকাশ হবে না।''দেশের মানুষের মধ্যে সচেতনতা না বাড়ালে পর্যটন খাতে সফলতা আসবে না,' যোগ করেন তিনি।Star Online ReportMonday, May 30, 2022 12:42 p.m.State Minister for Tourism M Mahbub Ali addressing a workshop at Bangladesh Tourism Corporation office. Photo: CollectedState Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali said, "If the mentality of the people of the country does not change, there will be no success in the tourism sector of Bangladesh."He was speaking at a workshop on 'Role of Tourism in the country's Sunil Economy' at the Bangladesh Tourism Corporation office in Agargaon on Sunday.The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.At the workshop, top government officials said the government had failed to provide adequate policy support to harness the country's huge potential in the tourism sector.They commented that Bangladesh was not getting success in this sector like other countries due to various limitations and bureaucratic complications.Rear Admiral (Retd.) Khurshid Alam, Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, presented the keynote address at the workshop.In his speech, Mahbub Hossain, senior secretary at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, asked, "As a nation, are we tourism friendly?"Citing a tour organizer from Sylhet, he said, “Why would foreigners go to Cox's Bazar just to see the beach and the sunset. There are no facilities for entertainment.Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Mokammel Hossain said, "We are not getting success in this sector like other countries due to various restrictions in the tourism sector."State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali said at the workshop, "Bangladesh's tourism sector will not be successful unless the mindset of the people of the country changes."He was surprised to learn that members of the intelligence agency had boarded a cruise ship in 2017. "If that happened then tourism would not develop," he said."Success in the tourism sector will not come unless awareness is raised among the people of the country," he added.