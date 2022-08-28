What's new

Bangladesh starts exporting garment waste to India for the first time

www.dhakatribune.com

Bangladesh starts exporting garment waste to India for first time

A total of 111 metric tons of jhut left for India on the first day
Bangladesh starts exporting garment waste to India for first time​

A total of 111 metric tons of jhut left for India on the first day




Jhut export

A ship named “Ya Razzak” left for India from the West Muktarpur Summit Alliance Port of Dhaleswari River in Munshiganj on Saturday, August 28, 2022 Collected
Shamima Rita, Munshiganj
August 27, 2022 10:01 PM

Bangladesh has started exporting unused cotton fabric (jhut) of garment factories to India by sea for the first time. Confirming the matter to Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam said that it will be possible to earn a large amount of foreign currency through this export program.

A ship named “Ya Razzak” left for India from the West Muktarpur Summit Alliance Port of Dhaleswari River in Munshiganj with 111 metric tons of jhut on Saturday.

Moktar Hossain Traders company started the jhut export operations with India. Ruhul Amin, assistant manager of Muktarpur Summit Alliance Port, said that 111 metric tons of shipments left for India on the first day.

“Now, the ship will leave for Dhubri Port in Assam, India by tomorrow (Sunday) after the final procedures are completed. It will take six to seven days to reach the destination at a distance of 650km.

The company has a plan to export 100,000 metric tons of jhut per year,” he added.
 
The company has a plan to export 100,000 metric tons of jhut per year,
Exporting 100,000 tons of jhuts is a large quantity and will bring good money into the country.

The cotton jhuts are the residue after making clothes. The Jhuts are grouped together in the same colors and are turned back into cotton which is then recycled to produce fabrics.

I have seen a video on this subject. I will upload the link here if I find it.
 

