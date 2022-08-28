Bangladesh starts exporting garment waste to India for the first time

Bangladesh starts exporting garment waste to India for first time A total of 111 metric tons of jhut left for India on the first day

A ship named "Ya Razzak" left for India from the West Muktarpur Summit Alliance Port of Dhaleswari River in Munshiganj on Saturday, August 28, 2022Shamima Rita, MunshiganjAugust 27, 2022 10:01 PMBangladesh has started exporting unused cotton fabric (jhut) of garment factories to India by sea for the first time. Confirming the matter to Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam said that it will be possible to earn a large amount of foreign currency through this export program.A ship named "Ya Razzak" left for India from the West Muktarpur Summit Alliance Port of Dhaleswari River in Munshiganj with 111 metric tons of jhut on Saturday.Moktar Hossain Traders company started the jhut export operations with India. Ruhul Amin, assistant manager of Muktarpur Summit Alliance Port, said that 111 metric tons of shipments left for India on the first day."Now, the ship will leave for Dhubri Port in Assam, India by tomorrow (Sunday) after the final procedures are completed. It will take six to seven days to reach the destination at a distance of 650km.The company has a plan to export 100,000 metric tons of jhut per year," he added.