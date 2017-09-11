What's new

Bangladesh stands by Mauritius

Published on 12:00 AM, September 19, 2020
Bangladesh stands by Mauritius

Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh stands by Mauritius

In a move of solidarity, the Bangladesh government has sent assistance to Mauritius to help them fight the environmental hazard caused by the shipwreck of fuel tanker MV Wakashio that took place in July.
In a move of solidarity, the Bangladesh government has sent assistance to Mauritius to help them fight the environmental hazard caused by the shipwreck of fuel tanker MV Wakashio that took place in July.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Mauritius Rezina Ahmed handed over the assistance materials to Kavydass Ramano, Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change of Mauritius. This is the first time Bangladesh has sent assistance to Mauritius.

The consignment includes 1,000 PPEs, 1000 piece head caps, 1000 piece shoe covers, 1000 piece surgical face masks and food products (Biscuits and Cakes) worth 850 kg.

The incidence occurred as Japanese Nagasaki Shipping Company's bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground due to bad weather and constant pounding over the reef of Point d'Esny, off the coast of Mauritius.

The vessel was carrying nearly 3894 metric tons (MT) of low-sulphur fuel oil, diesel (207 MT) and lubricant oil (90 MT) from China to Brazil.

The oil pollution incident from the grounded bulk carrier is threatening ecological catastrophe around the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, endangering corals, fish and other marine life already under threat from climate change.

Mauritius has declared a "State of Environmental Emergency" and solicited cooperation from friendly countries. As such, many countries have extended assistance to the country to overcome the crisis.
 
