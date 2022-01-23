Black_cats
Bangladesh stable as 46th military powerDiplomatic Correspondent | Published: 17:12, Jan 22,2022 | Updated: 23:34, Jan 22,2022
https://www.newagebd.net/article/160669/bangladesh-stable-as-46th-military-power
A representational image of Bangladesh Army. – UNB photo.
Bangladesh has remained stable as the 46th powerful military in the world in 2022 compared to the position last year, according to the Global Firepower Index released on Saturday.
Among two neighbours of Bangladesh with land and maritime borders, India ranked fourth and Myanmar remained stable at the 39th position in the index.
The United States topped the 2022 list followed by Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, United Kingdom, Pakistan and Brazil respectively.
Italy, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Indonesia, Australia, Germany, Israel, Spain and Saudi Arabia ranked 11th to 20th respectively in the list made for 2022.
Among the countries in South Asia, India ranked fourth, Pakistan ninth, Sri Lanka 79th, Afghanistan 118th, Nepal 119th and Bhutan 140th.
The GFP ranking is based on each nation’s potential war-making capability across the land, sea, and air fought by conventional means.
The results incorporate values related to manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geography.
More than 50 individual factors are used in formulating the finalised GFP ranks, which provide a glimpse into an increasingly volatile global landscape where war seems all but inevitability.
The GFP assessment incorporates values related to resources, finances and geography with about 55 different factors, including the strength of active military personnel, paramilitary, reserve force, combat tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, self-propelled artillery, towed artillery, rocket projectors, naval assets including aircraft carriers, submarines, frigates, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, mine warfare.
It also incorporates aircraft strength, including fighters, total helicopter strength, transport planes, training aircraft, etc.
The GFP also takes into consideration oil production, oil consumption, proven oil reserve, labour force, merchant marine strength, major seaports, roadway coverage, railway coverage, usable airports, defence budget, external debt, the reserve of foreign exchanges, purchasing power parity.
Geographical considerations include shared borders and coastline coverage, among others.
Since 2006, Global Firepower has provided an analytical display of data concerning at least 136 military powers.