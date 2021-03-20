Bangladesh, Sri Lanka sign MoUs on bilateral cooperation Dhaka and Colombo on Saturday signed six MoUs to enhance cooperation between the two countries in different areas. The MoUs are on Cooperation for strengthening youth development between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, another between Bangla Agricultural Research Council-BARC and Sri Lanka Council for...

Dhaka and Colombo on Saturday signed six MoUs to enhance cooperation between the two countries in different areas.The MoUs are on Cooperation for strengthening youth development between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, another between Bangla Agricultural Research Council-BARC and Sri Lanka Council for Agricultural Research Policy-SLCARP and MoU between Directorate of Technical Education of Bangladesh and Teracery and Vocational Education Commission of Sri Lanka on Exchange of Documentation on Vocational Qualifications.The others are on Cooperation for Training of Bangladesh Nurses and Health Care Workers in Sri Lanka and on cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies and MoU on Cultural Programmes between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the years 2021-2025.The first one of the six is MoU on cooperation for strengthening youth development between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and it is signed afresh while the remaining five were renewed through today’s signing.Another MoU on cooperation for strengthening youth development between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was signed by State Minister for Youth and Sports and Sri Lankan State Minister of Rural Housing and Construction and Building Material Industries Ministry Indika Anuruddha.The MoU between Bangla Agricultural Research Council-BARC and Sri Lanka Council for Agricultural Research Policy-SLCARP was signed by Dr Muhammad Abrud Razzaque and State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabric and Local Apparel Products Ministry Dayasiri Jayasekera.Another MoU between Directorate of Technical Education of Bangladesh and Teracery and Vocational Education Commission of Sri Lanka on Exchange of Documentation on Vocational Qualifications was signed by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Sri Lankan Education Minister GL Peiris.Yet another MoU on Cooperation for Training of Bangladesh Nurses and Health Care Workers in Sri Lanka was signed by Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Sri Lankan State Minister for Money and Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms Ministry Ajith Nivard Cabraal.Besides, another MoU on cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies was signed by state Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and SL State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya and MoU on Cultural exchange Programme between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for years 2021-2025 was signed Cultural Affairs Secretary Badrul Arefin and SL secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Sedara Senarath.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa witnessed the signing ceremony.The MoUs were signed after bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that took place at the Prime Minister’s Office.