In 2012, the World Bank predicted that entering SAFTA would increase Bangladesh’s exports to India at 182 per cent, while Indian exports to Bangladesh will increase by 126 per cent. In reality, Indian exports to Bangladesh grew by 126 per cent, while Bangladesh’s exports to India grew only 17 per cent, between FY12 and FY18.



Kathuria gives credit to India’s rising exports to Delhi’s sustained focus on connectivity and the competitiveness of Indian industry

