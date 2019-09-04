Bangladesh: South Asia's premier travel destination Once the pandemic restrictions are eased, where would you like to go? Bangladesh is a good option. The South Asian nation, which is celebrating its 50th year of Independence, is considered a premier travel destination in South Asia. World Bank has described it the "least touristy" spot...

Once the pandemic restrictions are eased, where would you like to go? Bangladesh is a good option. The South Asian nation, which is celebrating its 50th year of Independence, is considered a premier travel destination in South Asia.World Bank has described it the "least touristy" spot, implying you can navigate the country without bumping into hordes of tourists. The country, which offers some stunning views and variety in terms of destinations, remains largely untapped in terms of tourism.If you’re looking for beauty and tranquility, consider the following destinations in Bangladesh:Considered the largest mangrove forest in the world, the Sundarbans is mostly located in Bangladesh, with some parts in Indian territory. Home to one of the world’s last populations of Bengal tigers, the Sundarbans possess the natural beauty to transport you into a different dimension. | Image: Wikimedia CommonsFancy tea? Bangladesh has plenty of it. Located in the country’s northeast, the Srimangal is considered the tea capital of the tiny country. Largely secluded, the plantations offer a sneak peek into the natural beauty which remains untapped in the country. | Image: Xahidur Reza from Dhaka, Bangladesh/Wikimedia CommonsA UNESCO world heritage site, Somapuri Mahabhihara was the second-largest Buddhist monastery located south of Himalayas in the 8th century. It is located in a place called Paharpur. | Image: Wikimedia CommonsAre you into ancient cities? Bangladesh offers the best of both worlds. At Gauḍa, one can witness the ruins of an ancient city. Located between India-Bangladesh border, the location was once the centre of all activity in the Bengal region, before cholera forced everyone out of the city. | Image: Twitter user @haeroneSituated in the centre of the Ganges Delta, Barisal offers a glimpse of life like no other. Most life in the city thrives on water. The place boasts floating markets, schools, and even villages! | Image: Wikimedia CommonsIf you really enjoy trekking, the best place to visit in Bangladesh is the Chittagong Hill tracts. But you require permission from authorities to venture deep into region. | Image: Wikimedia CommonsA coral island located in the Bay of Bengal in Bangladesh, the island is the ideal destination for people seeking peace and quiet near the ocean. | Image: Wikimedia CommonsKeokradong is the highest peak in Bangladesh while Tajindong is the second highest. Both are surrounded by scenic hillscapes and offer two trekking routes for enthusiasts. On the journey, one can see an array of rivers and trees. Atop Keokradong lies a small shelter by a signboard put up by Bangladesh Army marking the elevation at 967 metres. | Image: Wikimedia Commons