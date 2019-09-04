What's new

Bangladesh: South Asia's premier travel destination

Bangladesh: South Asia's premier travel destination

Once the pandemic restrictions are eased, where would you like to go? Bangladesh is a good option. The South Asian nation, which is celebrating its 50th year of Independence, is considered a premier travel destination in South Asia. World Bank has described it the "least touristy" spot...
Bangladesh: South Asia's premier travel destination

Once the pandemic restrictions are eased, where would you like to go? Bangladesh is a good option. The South Asian nation, which is celebrating its 50th year of Independence, is considered a premier travel destination in South Asia.
World Bank has described it the "least touristy" spot, implying you can navigate the country without bumping into hordes of tourists. The country, which offers some stunning views and variety in terms of destinations, remains largely untapped in terms of tourism.

If you’re looking for beauty and tranquility, consider the following destinations in Bangladesh:



The Sundarban Forest

Considered the largest mangrove forest in the world, the Sundarbans is mostly located in Bangladesh, with some parts in Indian territory. Home to one of the world’s last populations of Bengal tigers, the Sundarbans possess the natural beauty to transport you into a different dimension. | Image: Wikimedia Commons




Srimangal - The tea haven

Fancy tea? Bangladesh has plenty of it. Located in the country’s northeast, the Srimangal is considered the tea capital of the tiny country. Largely secluded, the plantations offer a sneak peek into the natural beauty which remains untapped in the country. | Image: Xahidur Reza from Dhaka, Bangladesh/Wikimedia Commons




Somapuri Mahabhihara

A UNESCO world heritage site, Somapuri Mahabhihara was the second-largest Buddhist monastery located south of Himalayas in the 8th century. It is located in a place called Paharpur. | Image: Wikimedia Commons




Gauḍa

Are you into ancient cities? Bangladesh offers the best of both worlds. At Gauḍa, one can witness the ruins of an ancient city. Located between India-Bangladesh border, the location was once the centre of all activity in the Bengal region, before cholera forced everyone out of the city. | Image: Twitter user @haerone



Barisal

Situated in the centre of the Ganges Delta, Barisal offers a glimpse of life like no other. Most life in the city thrives on water. The place boasts floating markets, schools, and even villages! | Image: Wikimedia Commons



Chittagong Hill tracts

If you really enjoy trekking, the best place to visit in Bangladesh is the Chittagong Hill tracts. But you require permission from authorities to venture deep into region. | Image: Wikimedia Commons




St Martin’s Island

A coral island located in the Bay of Bengal in Bangladesh, the island is the ideal destination for people seeking peace and quiet near the ocean. | Image: Wikimedia Commons



Keokradong and Tajingdong

Keokradong is the highest peak in Bangladesh while Tajindong is the second highest. Both are surrounded by scenic hillscapes and offer two trekking routes for enthusiasts. On the journey, one can see an array of rivers and trees. Atop Keokradong lies a small shelter by a signboard put up by Bangladesh Army marking the elevation at 967 metres. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
 
Char Kukri-Mukri Wildlife Sanctuary

Located on an island along the Bay of Bengal in southern Bangladesh, the Kukri-Mukri Wildlife Sanctuary, commonly known as Charfession Sanctuary, is situated at the mouth of Meghana river. But exercise caution - many parts of the sanctuary are submerged twice a day during high tides. | Image: Wikimedia Commons


Cox’s Bazar

Besides being home to the world’s largest refugee camp, the area hosts a long natural sandy beach. Considered the tourist capital of Bangladesh, one can take up multiple activities here including surfing and other beach sports. A complete package, Bazar offers splendid view of green valleys and the ocean all at once. | Image: Wikimedia Commons


Lawachara National Park

A rain forest, the park offers ample trekking opportunities. Additionally, you will find over 460 species of birds, reptiles and mammals in the park. Located in the northeastern region of the country, it is considered an important natural reserve in the country. | Image: Wikimedia Commons


