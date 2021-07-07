Bangladesh slips to 106th position in global passport index

In 2020, Bangladesh was ranked jointly at 98th position with Iran. The Henley passport index "includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum", according to the Henley & Partners website. Japan (1), Singapore (2), South Korea (3), Germany (3), Italy (4), Finland (4), Spain (4), Luxembourg (4), Denmark (5) and Austria (5) make up the top five of the passport index. Among other South Asian nations, India ranks joint 90th with Tajikistan and Gabon, Sri Lanka joint 105th along with Iran, Nepal 109th and Pakistan is in 113th place.