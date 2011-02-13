Bangladesh slides in human productivity

17 September, 2020, 09:30 amLast modified: 17 September, 2020, 04:49 pmBetween 2018 and 2020, the productivity of the next generation of workers in Bangladesh has declined by 2 percentage points, with the benchmark of complete education and full healthChildren born in Bangladesh today will fail to achieve more than half of their potential productivity as future workers, according to a World Bank report.The latest update of the World Bank's Human Capital Index (HCI) 2020 showed that a child born in Bangladesh today can only expect to achieve 46% of the productive potential of a fully educated adult in optimal health, which measured pre-pandemic human capital outcomes around the world.Children in the country who were born in 2018, could achieve 48% of the productive potential, according to the 2018's edition of the HCI.Between 2018 and 2020, the productivity of the next generation of workers in Bangladesh has declined by 2 percentage points, with the benchmark of complete education and full health.The HCI 2020 – assessed health and education data for 174 countries covering 98% of the world's population up to March 2020 – was released on 16th September.The HCI which measures the human capital potential of children today, was first launched in 2018.The index captured key stages of a child's trajectory from birth to adulthood, on such critical metrics as child survival (birth to age 5), expected years of primary and secondary education adjusted for quality, child stunting, and adult survival rates.Globally, the HCI 2020 showed that, before the pandemic struck, a child could expect to attain an average of 56% of her potential productivity as a future worker.Sadly, the HCI 2020 value for Bangladesh is not only lower than global average but also South Asia region and also the Lower middle income countries.However, the average for South Asia region is about 48% of the productive potential.No wonder a child born in a high-income country, this figure would be 70%.Human capital is higher among girls than boys in BangladeshBasically, human capital outcomes vary for girls and boys. In Bangladesh, the human capital potential for girls is slightly higher (48%) than that for boys (45%).This pattern can be observed across all HCI components.Bottom third in South AsiaChildren born in Sri Lanka today would be the most productive among South Asian countries – to reach around 60% of their full potential.It is followed by Nepal (50%), India (49%) and Bhutan (48%).Moreover, Bangladesh is only ahead of Pakistan (41%) and Afghanistan (40%).Singapore topped the index with 88% of human capital potential, as the country was highly rated for its universal healthcare system, world-class education system and life expectancy figures, followed by Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Canada.