Bangladesh single-day Covid deaths cross 200-mark

Staff CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 07 Jul 2021, 20:57People wait in the queue outside of a coronavirus testing center as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 July 2020Reuters file photoThe number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 977,568 as 11,162 more cases were reported, after testing 37,147 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.AdvertisementDuring that time 201 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 15,593, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 31.32 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.31 per cent.The health directorate today said as many as 5,987 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 850,502.The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 87 per cent, while the rate of death is 1.60 per cent, it added.Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 119 were male and 82 female. Of the total deaths so far, 11,002 were male (70.56 per cent) and 4,591 female (29.44 per cent).Among the 201 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 165 breathed their last at government hospitals, 23 in private hospitals, one was brought dead to a hospital while 12 passed away at their homes.Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 58 were in Dhaka division, 21 in Chattogram, 18 in Rajshahi, 66 in Khulna, 14 in Rangpur, nine in Sylhet, seven in Barishal and eight in Mymensingh divisions.Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 7,871 were in Dhaka, 2,787 in Chattogram, 1,170 in Rajshahi, 1,603 in Khulna, 461 in Barisal, 558 in Sylhet, 698 in Rangpur, and 354 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 6,829,832.Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.